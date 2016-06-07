Will Clem

For The Economist, print is here to stay
Media
May 27, 2016
For The Economist, print is here to stay

Despite launching new formats, the storied title’s CEO Chris Stibbs insists that the publication “doesn’t sell a single [print] copy” that doesn’t make money.

'It's a problem, but we can fix it': marketers vow to defeat ad fraud
Digital
Feb 26, 2016
'It's a problem, but we can fix it': marketers vow ...

MEDIA360 SUMMIT - Ad fraud is a problem, but the industry can resolve it if all parties work together, according to participants in a panel discussing programmatic buying at the Media 360 summit in Hong Kong.

Online video: Heat is on for audiences in China
Analysis
Jan 26, 2016
Online video: Heat is on for audiences in China

As Chinese viewers tune in online, video platforms battle it out over the rights for domestic and international TV and movies.

Sincerity, video, GIFs: Effective content marketing in China
Marketing
Dec 9, 2015
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Sincerity, video, GIFs: Effective content marketing ...

SHANGHAI – From blockbuster movies down to emoticons, everything digital is content and all content is marketing, so marketers need to place it at the heart of their strategy—and not try to fake it, speakers told delegates at Campaign's Content Marketing conference in Shanghai yesterday.

