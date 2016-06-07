Slowing growth heralds challenging times for advertising in China, but advances in adtech, measurement, data analytics and O2O technology allow savvy marketers to turn economic worries into opportunity.
MEDIA360 SUMMIT - Ad fraud is a problem, but the industry can resolve it if all parties work together, according to participants in a panel discussing programmatic buying at the Media 360 summit in Hong Kong.
SHANGHAI – From blockbuster movies down to emoticons, everything digital is content and all content is marketing, so marketers need to place it at the heart of their strategy—and not try to fake it, speakers told delegates at Campaign's Content Marketing conference in Shanghai yesterday.