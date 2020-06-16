standard chartered
COVID actions pay off in favourability for banks
Definitive action and the ability to project stability in uncertain times helped Citibank, DBS, HSBC, Standard Chartered and others achieve favourable perceptions, according to a report from Carma Asia.
Standard Chartered shows empathy with homebound families (and also promotes its apps)
With TBWA Hong Kong, the bank has launched a breezy look at a family living, and banking, under lockdown.
Nielsen digs deep for digital consumer insight
Accelerating Digital Transformation event offers a grandstand for developments in user experience and future-proofed research technology.
Time to seek 'Zen-like harmony' in a disrupted industry: WFA president
Highlights from the World Federation of Advertisers' Global Marketing Week in Tokyo, including its president's call for restoring balance in a troubled industry.
Don’t 'throw away' your brand equity: StanChart marketing head
Too many times marketers think revolution, not evolution, when it comes to brand identity and messaging, said Emma Sheller.
On your marks, get set…cliché
‘Good enough will never change the world’ says Stanchart, and neither will their ad.
