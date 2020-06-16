standard chartered

COVID actions pay off in favourability for banks
Jun 16, 2020
Staff Reporters

Definitive action and the ability to project stability in uncertain times helped Citibank, DBS, HSBC, Standard Chartered and others achieve favourable perceptions, according to a report from Carma Asia.

Standard Chartered shows empathy with homebound families (and also promotes its apps)
Mar 30, 2020
Ad Nut

With TBWA Hong Kong, the bank has launched a breezy look at a family living, and banking, under lockdown.

Time to seek 'Zen-like harmony' in a disrupted industry: WFA president
May 18, 2018
David Blecken

Highlights from the World Federation of Advertisers' Global Marketing Week in Tokyo, including its president's call for restoring balance in a troubled industry.

Don’t 'throw away' your brand equity: StanChart marketing head
May 10, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Too many times marketers think revolution, not evolution, when it comes to brand identity and messaging, said Emma Sheller.

On your marks, get set…cliché
Apr 30, 2018
Ad Nut

‘Good enough will never change the world’ says Stanchart, and neither will their ad.

