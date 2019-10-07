sprite
Sprite mixes it up in China with 'alternative' couples... maybe.
Ad for new baijiu-flavoured drinks featuring a male couple reads, “People say we can’t, but I say no! Maybe!”
Creative veteran Pratik Thakar takes up senior Asia-Pacific role at Coca-Cola
REGIONAL - Longtime McCann veteran Pratik Thakar, most recently vice-president and chief strategy and innovation officer for Grey Group Greater China, has taken up a new Asia-Pacific role as head of Pacific Group creative and content excellence at Coca-Cola.
Kobe Bryant & Jay Chou face off again in Sprite TVC rematch
SHANGHAI - Sprite has again mixed basketball and pop music in the form of Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant and hip-hop star Jay Chou for its new TV commercial.
Coke builds up momentum for Olympics starring national swimming champion
SHANGHAI - Leo Burnett has created a campaign using 1,500-metre freestyle record-holder Sun Yang to promote Coke's newest miniature packs - part of its marketing push ahead of the London Olympics.
McCann Indonesia awarded Coca-Cola’s sparkling portfolio
JAKARTA - Coca-Cola has awarded its entire sparkling portfolio to McCann Worldgroup in Indonesia, encompassing the Fanta, Sprite and Coca-Cola brands.
Sprite blends baskekball and music to raise funds for schools in China
In line with Sprite's own theme of sparking creativity, Sprite China pulled together a show at the Shanghai Granda Stage on 21 July, combining basketball and music. the A-list line up included NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and the King of Chinese pop, Jay Chou, together with other Chinese celebrities like Fahrenheit and JJ Lin. A total of US$340,000 in ticket revenue was donated to the China Youth Development Foundation to improve basketball facilities at Project Hope schools in China.
