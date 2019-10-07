In line with Sprite's own theme of sparking creativity, Sprite China pulled together a show at the Shanghai Granda Stage on 21 July, combining basketball and music. the A-list line up included NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and the King of Chinese pop, Jay Chou, together with other Chinese celebrities like Fahrenheit and JJ Lin. A total of US$340,000 in ticket revenue was donated to the China Youth Development Foundation to improve basketball facilities at Project Hope schools in China.