Sprite mixes it up in China with 'alternative' couples... maybe.
Oct 7, 2019
Staff Reporters

Sprite mixes it up in China with 'alternative' couples... maybe.

Ad for new baijiu-flavoured drinks featuring a male couple reads, “People say we can’t, but I say no! Maybe!”

Creative veteran Pratik Thakar takes up senior Asia-Pacific role at Coca-Cola
Mar 4, 2013
Benjamin Li

Creative veteran Pratik Thakar takes up senior Asia-Pacific role at Coca-Cola

REGIONAL - Longtime McCann veteran Pratik Thakar, most recently vice-president and chief strategy and innovation officer for Grey Group Greater China, has taken up a new Asia-Pacific role as head of Pacific Group creative and content excellence at Coca-Cola.

Kobe Bryant & Jay Chou face off again in Sprite TVC rematch
Mar 6, 2012
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Kobe Bryant & Jay Chou face off again in Sprite TVC rematch

SHANGHAI - Sprite has again mixed basketball and pop music in the form of Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant and hip-hop star Jay Chou for its new TV commercial.

Coke builds up momentum for Olympics starring national swimming champion
Mar 1, 2012
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Coke builds up momentum for Olympics starring national swimming champion

SHANGHAI - Leo Burnett has created a campaign using 1,500-metre freestyle record-holder Sun Yang to promote Coke's newest miniature packs - part of its marketing push ahead of the London Olympics.

McCann Indonesia awarded Coca-Cola’s sparkling portfolio
Feb 1, 2012
Unknown Unknown

McCann Indonesia awarded Coca-Cola’s sparkling portfolio

JAKARTA - Coca-Cola has awarded its entire sparkling portfolio to McCann Worldgroup in Indonesia, encompassing the Fanta, Sprite and Coca-Cola brands.

Sprite blends baskekball and music to raise funds for schools in China
Jul 25, 2011

Sprite blends baskekball and music to raise funds for schools in China

In line with Sprite's own theme of sparking creativity, Sprite China pulled together a show at the Shanghai Granda Stage on 21 July, combining basketball and music. the A-list line up included NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and the King of Chinese pop, Jay Chou, together with other Chinese celebrities like Fahrenheit and JJ Lin. A total of US$340,000 in ticket revenue was donated to the China Youth Development Foundation to improve basketball facilities at Project Hope schools in China.

