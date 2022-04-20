Advertising The Work
Campaign India Team
1 day ago

Sprite wants India to stay cool and calm during the summer

The film was conceptualised by Ogilvy.

Coca-Cola India has rolled out a film for its lime-flavoured beverage Sprite that has been conceptualised by Ogilvy.

Titled 'thand rakh' (keep calm), the film shows how the drink is a go-to refresher during the summer. It shows the protagonist awaiting his turn outside an ATM, while the man inside takes his own sweet time, chatting on the phone and slowly counting money. The heat isn't helping the protagonist. But, instead of being aggressive, he drinks a sip of Sprite and attracts the attention of the man inside by sitting on his parked bike outside. This speedens the man's process and he's out in a jiffy to confront the protagonist, who stays calm and makes his way into the ATM.

Tish Condeno, senior director, sparkling flavours category, Coca-Cola INSWA, said, “Sprite has always been known for refreshing the consumer’s mind and body. Now that summer is here, we want to offer a cold Sprite to chill everyone down from the intense summer heat and the everyday heated moments of stress and pressure. ‘Thand rakh’ urges our audience to grab India’s ultimate refreshing beverage ‘Sprite’ and stay calm as they battle the summer heat and the numerous challenges of the ‘new normal’. Our brands have always sought to add value across various consumption occasions and this summer, Sprite is ready to keep India chill and cool!”

Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India, said, “Sprite has always been the refreshment of choice for the smart ones. And the smart ones definitely know that when stuck in a heated situation, it’s best to just ‘thand rakh’ and get things done, your way without losing your cool. The new positioning, inspired by our lingo, will truly connect and help keep things cool in an overheated world.”

Ritu Sharda, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India (North), added, "As the heat rises and tempers soar, you know there will be one person who’ll keep their cool. Simply because they are smart enough to count on Sprite. For years now, the Sprite person has been the smart one. This year, we take the summer challenge a notch up with the voice of heat making you want to do crazy things. And as always the smart Sprite people know just what to do. In the coolest, smartest ‘thand rakh’ way.”

The film was published on YouTube on 17 April and goes live on television on 20 April. The campaign also consists of digital and OOH.

