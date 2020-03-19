spark
Agency Report Card 2019: Spark Foundry
The agency in March 2019 merged with Blue 449 worldwide as it sought to gain economies of scale and it sought to extend this increased heft to Asia too, with mixed results.
When brands and agencies do transgender and non-binary people justice
Starbucks and New Zealand telco Spark restore faith that advertising can make a difference by creating empathy for people who deserve a lot of it—but get very little.
Hey, kids: Play with this ball to earn screen time
NZ telco Spark and Colenso BBDO created a tech-enabled rugby ball that translates physical activity into a screen-time allowance. Clever. But our pal Ad Nut has thoughts about the war on device time.
Wedding days and ill parents. Yes OK, you made us cry
This short film by Colenso BBDO and Spark has really ruined Ad Nut's eye makeup this morning.
How Spark helped New Zealand learn Māori by taking photos
CASE STUDY: Partnering with Colenso BBDO and Google, the telco’s innovative mobile app played a big part in spreading the language and building brand equity.
Spark Foundry turns to Antoniades to drive global growth
John Antoniades: has worked within Publicis Groupe since 1995.
