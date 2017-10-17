smartphones
Will Honor bring more honour to Chinese smartphones?
China's No. 3 smartphone brand Honor recently launched its Magic 3 series into the global market, starting out by teasing an ambiguous UFO shape.
Is HTC poised for a comeback with Google's help?
BRAND HEALTH CHECK: HTC is not a brand that commands the sheer devotion of the Apples and Samsungs, but major new investment and VR plans may yet see it right. We asked some key industry pros for their verdict.
Samsung plans experience-heavy marketing for S8 to restore consumer faith
The new phone has many attractive new features: but with a few cracks already starting to show, will they be enough to gain the brand the confidence it needs?
Japanese seniors warm to smartphones and ecommerce
Shopping is the most popular online activity, as Yahoo and radio show resilience.
Smart brands in the smartphone segment
Use of social media demands brands stay proactive and keep innovating. Here is how Yu India, Samsung Mobiles Malaysia and others from the mobile and handheld industry moved the needle, in this week's Engagement Meter.
Consumer lessons from digital Korea
As a nation where boundaries between online and offline are disappearing, what can South Korea, one of the world's most digitalized countries, teach global brands as daily life and technology integrate?
