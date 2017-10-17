smartphones

Will Honor bring more honour to Chinese smartphones?
1 day ago
Minnie Wang

Will Honor bring more honour to Chinese smartphones?

China's No. 3 smartphone brand Honor recently launched its Magic 3 series into the global market, starting out by teasing an ambiguous UFO shape.

Is HTC poised for a comeback with Google's help?
Oct 17, 2017
Babar Khan Javed

Is HTC poised for a comeback with Google's help?

BRAND HEALTH CHECK: HTC is not a brand that commands the sheer devotion of the Apples and Samsungs, but major new investment and VR plans may yet see it right. We asked some key industry pros for their verdict.

Samsung plans experience-heavy marketing for S8 to restore consumer faith
Apr 27, 2017
Olivia Parker

Samsung plans experience-heavy marketing for S8 to restore consumer faith

The new phone has many attractive new features: but with a few cracks already starting to show, will they be enough to gain the brand the confidence it needs?

Japanese seniors warm to smartphones and ecommerce
Feb 6, 2017
David Blecken

Japanese seniors warm to smartphones and ecommerce

Shopping is the most popular online activity, as Yahoo and radio show resilience.

Smart brands in the smartphone segment
Aug 25, 2015
Ranjani Raghupathi

Smart brands in the smartphone segment

Use of social media demands brands stay proactive and keep innovating. Here is how Yu India, Samsung Mobiles Malaysia and others from the mobile and handheld industry moved the needle, in this week's Engagement Meter.

Consumer lessons from digital Korea
Aug 17, 2015
Hyun-tak Ji

Consumer lessons from digital Korea

As a nation where boundaries between online and offline are disappearing, what can South Korea, one of the world's most digitalized countries, teach global brands as daily life and technology integrate?

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

1 Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

Accused of harassment, Gigil co-founder files libel complaint

2 Accused of harassment, Gigil co-founder files libel complaint

How reuse of ice cream tubs became a branding opportunity for Pepsi

3 How reuse of ice cream tubs became a branding opportunity for Pepsi

Wunderman Thompson's APAC CEO Annette Male lands Facebook role

4 Wunderman Thompson's APAC CEO Annette Male lands Facebook role

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

5 Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

Letter from the editors

6 Letter from the editors

Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

7 Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

9 Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

NBCUniversal to shake up measurement provider roster

10 NBCUniversal to shake up measurement provider roster