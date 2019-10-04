shutterstock

B2B marketing shouldn’t be safe and predictable: Shutterstock CMO
Oct 4, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

B2B marketing shouldn’t be safe and predictable: Shutterstock CMO

Global CMO Lou Weiss on the why creativity shouldn’t be lost on B2B marketers.

Can better stock pictures eliminate stereotypes?
May 21, 2019
Olivia Parker

Can better stock pictures eliminate stereotypes?

Stock picture houses and media companies are making more efforts to use photos that represent a broader spectrum of people, particularly women, than they have in the past. But while this could have big implications for advertising, there may still be a lot of work to do.

Shutterstock makes an all-stock parody promo for 'that overhyped festival'
Jan 30, 2019
Ad Nut

Shutterstock makes an all-stock parody promo for 'that overhyped festival'

The Fyre Festival would have been wiser to use stock footage in its promos, the company suggests.

