SAP chooses OMG for global media remit
A group-level custom solution called North Star will carry out the software provider's media duties, which had been PHD's purview for the last five years.
Weak supply chain integration hurts online sales: SAP
Identifying friction points in the consumer journey and making improvements to the overall purchasing experience reduces cart abandonment, according to a SAP study.
APAC consumers lead world in abandoning online shopping carts
TOP OF THE CHARTS: An SAP study shows APAC consumers are leaving the most money on the table, or in the digital cart.
Two thirds of Asia ‘not delighted’ with digital experience: SAP
Research reveals Asia Pacific’s largest and best-known brands risk losing customers over poor digital experiences.
Inside in-house PR: SAP’s head of communications APAC Jeanette Tan
An economist by training, Tan explains why more humour and a more human perspective is needed for the enterprise IT brand’s communications.
Of bots, fraud and content: Media360Summit Academy
HONG KONG - Brand marketers and agency practitioners today have a multitude of opportunities for growth and creativity with digital tools, but serious thought about strategy and discipline in execution is required.
