SAP chooses OMG for global media remit
Jul 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

SAP chooses OMG for global media remit

A group-level custom solution called North Star will carry out the software provider's media duties, which had been PHD's purview for the last five years.

Weak supply chain integration hurts online sales: SAP
Aug 20, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

Weak supply chain integration hurts online sales: SAP

Identifying friction points in the consumer journey and making improvements to the overall purchasing experience reduces cart abandonment, according to a SAP study.

APAC consumers lead world in abandoning online shopping carts
Jul 5, 2018
Staff Reporters

APAC consumers lead world in abandoning online shopping carts

TOP OF THE CHARTS: An SAP study shows APAC consumers are leaving the most money on the table, or in the digital cart.

Two thirds of Asia ‘not delighted’ with digital experience: SAP
Jul 27, 2016
Gabey Goh

Two thirds of Asia ‘not delighted’ with digital experience: SAP

Research reveals Asia Pacific’s largest and best-known brands risk losing customers over poor digital experiences.

Inside in-house PR: SAP’s head of communications APAC Jeanette Tan
Jul 15, 2016
Kim Benjamin

Inside in-house PR: SAP’s head of communications APAC Jeanette Tan

An economist by training, Tan explains why more humour and a more human perspective is needed for the enterprise IT brand’s communications.

Of bots, fraud and content: Media360Summit Academy
Feb 25, 2016
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Of bots, fraud and content: Media360Summit Academy

HONG KONG - Brand marketers and agency practitioners today have a multitude of opportunities for growth and creativity with digital tools, but serious thought about strategy and discipline in execution is required.

