Marketing News
Diana Bradley
1 day ago

Software giant SAP hires Julia White as chief marketing and solutions officer

CMO Alicia Tillman is exiting the company after six years.

Software giant SAP hires Julia White as chief marketing and solutions officer

Software giant SAP has hired Julia White as chief marketing and solutions officer.

White joins SAP on March 1 and will be part of the company’s executive board. She is tasked with strengthening SAP’s go-to-market approach with a focus on product, industry and digital marketing, as well as focusing on bridging customer and ecosystem needs with product development, according to an SAP statement.

At the same time, CMO Alicia Tillman is exiting the company after six years.

“I’ve decided to leave to pursue my next ambition, and will depart SAP at the end of February,” Tillman wrote in a LinkedIn post.

In the lengthy post, she wrote about how she is “honored and humbled” to have worked for the company and thanked its leadership.

Tillman was not immediately available for comment.

Joellen Perry, SAP’s head of global PR, told PRWeek that White was “not necessarily” replacing Tillman. She added that SAP was not commenting on Tillman’s departure.

White joins SAP after spending nearly 20 years at Microsoft Corporation. For the past five years, she had headed up product marketing for Microsoft Azure as corporate VP. Previously, White was responsible for product marketing for Microsoft Office 365 during the transition to the cloud.

Source:
PRWeek
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Pepsi expands K-pop investment, appoints Blackpink as APAC brand ambassador

1 Pepsi signs K-pop queens Blackpink as APAC brand ambassadors

WhatsApp users flock to Signal, Telegram in light of privacy concerns

2 Privacy concerns send WhatsApp users flocking to Signal, Telegram

Publicis Groupe holds sale talks with private equity investor

3 Publicis Groupe holds sale talks with private equity investor

Publicis Groupe wins L'Oreal China media pitch

4 Publicis Groupe wins L'Oreal China pitch

The year ahead for adtech: identity, efficiency and OTT

5 2021 predictions for adtech

Burger King unveils first rebrand in more than 20 years

6 Burger King unveils first rebrand in more than 20 years

S4 Capital adds creative agency Tomorrow to MediaMonks in China

7 S4 Capital adds creative agency Tomorrow to MediaMonks in China

Publicis Groupe launches specialist gaming offer

8 Publicis Groupe launches specialist gaming offer

9 themes that will define creativity in APAC in 2021

9 9 themes that will define creativity in APAC in 2021

Health brands get ready for 2021: fads, fakes and FAANGs

10 Health brands get ready for 2021: fads, fakes and FAANGs

Related Articles

SAP chooses OMG for global media remit
Media
Jul 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

SAP chooses OMG for global media remit

Manulife Investment Management's Asia CMO promoted to new digital role
Digital
Jan 15, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Manulife Investment Management's Asia CMO promoted ...

The SuperM effect: How Prudential Asia's CMO is racing to sign up younger consumers
Digital
3 days ago
Rahul Sachitanand

The SuperM effect: How Prudential Asia's CMO is ...

How AIA's CMO is giving a century-old insurer a digital reboot in the middle of a pandemic
Advertising
Jan 13, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

How AIA's CMO is giving a century-old insurer a ...

Just Published

MediaCom unveils global repositioning, logo rebrand
Marketing
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

MediaCom unveils global repositioning, logo rebrand

Global CEO Nick Lawson is taking a new broom to the agency, which turns 35 this year.

Dentsu reportedly looking to sell Tokyo HQ
Advertising
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Dentsu reportedly looking to sell Tokyo HQ

A sale could yield close to US$3 billion and be one of Japan's biggest real estate transactions ever, according to published reports.

P&G notches 20% profit increase on 8% sales growth
News
8 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

P&G notches 20% profit increase on 8% sales growth

Home care and grooming segments drive growth, as the consumer goods giant reports a 7% increase in marketing spend in the second quarter of its fiscal year.

China brings the future of commerce into focus
Advertising
8 hours ago
Chris Ryan

China brings the future of commerce into focus

AnalogFolk's Asia MD describes how China's sophisticated, tech-savvy consumers are driving brand innovation amid a fourth industrial revolution that's just getting started.