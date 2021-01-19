Software giant SAP hires Julia White as chief marketing and solutions officer

Software giant SAP has hired Julia White as chief marketing and solutions officer.

White joins SAP on March 1 and will be part of the company’s executive board. She is tasked with strengthening SAP’s go-to-market approach with a focus on product, industry and digital marketing, as well as focusing on bridging customer and ecosystem needs with product development, according to an SAP statement.

At the same time, CMO Alicia Tillman is exiting the company after six years.

“I’ve decided to leave to pursue my next ambition, and will depart SAP at the end of February,” Tillman wrote in a LinkedIn post.

In the lengthy post, she wrote about how she is “honored and humbled” to have worked for the company and thanked its leadership.

Tillman was not immediately available for comment.

Joellen Perry, SAP’s head of global PR, told PRWeek that White was “not necessarily” replacing Tillman. She added that SAP was not commenting on Tillman’s departure.

White joins SAP after spending nearly 20 years at Microsoft Corporation. For the past five years, she had headed up product marketing for Microsoft Azure as corporate VP. Previously, White was responsible for product marketing for Microsoft Office 365 during the transition to the cloud.