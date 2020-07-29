Media News
Staff Reporters
Jul 29, 2020

SAP chooses OMG for global media remit

A group-level custom solution called North Star will carry out the software provider's media duties, which had been PHD's purview for the last five years.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

Omnicom Media Group (OMG) has been named media agency network-of-record for global software corporation SAP. The remit includes SAP's global paid media planning and buying activities.

OMG's PHD Worldwide has held SAP's media duties since 2015, but in what is termed an "extensive" review, OMD Worldwide CEO Florian Adamski presented North Star, a customized media unit that will draw talent, tools and technology from the entire OMG network. Supported by OMG's Omni operating system, North Star enables innovative and meaningful end-to-end consumer experiences that drive better business outcomes, the agency said.  

“We are confident that Omnicom Media Group’s strategic capabilities, best-in-class tools and diverse, data-led approach will help SAP continue to grow our brand value, modernize our marketing capabilities to deliver innovative experiences most meaningful to our customers and the broader markets we serve,” Alicia Tillman, SAP's global CMO, said in a release. “Since 2016, we have grown our brand value over $18 billion, and this new agency partnership will support our vision of executing in a more innovative, agile, flexible and efficient way for the continued benefit of our customers, stakeholders and for SAP’s global ecosystem.”

Adamski said SAP is at a "transformative moment"  that required "a transformative approach", and added that North Star expands upon the foundation built by PHD over the past five years. North Star will be able to provide a connected, cross-agency network that delivers on a global vision while maintaining "local specificity and execution", he said.

The current PHD team will continue to support SAP through the transition period, which should be complete by end of the year.

