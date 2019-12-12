Search
Dec 12, 2019
Roku's Dataxu acquisition only included the US and UK
Roku only acquired one of Dataxu's four international offices.
Dec 6, 2019
Dataxu retreats from Asia following acquisition by Roku
It is believed that all staff across the adtech firm's Sydney and Singapore offices have been let go.
Oct 23, 2019
Roku to acquire Dataxu for US$150 million
The OTT provider said the acquisition of an automated media buying solution will help it unlock more advertising investment.
