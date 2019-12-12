roku

Roku's Dataxu acquisition only included the US and UK
Dec 12, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Roku's Dataxu acquisition only included the US and UK

Roku only acquired one of Dataxu's four international offices.

Dataxu retreats from Asia following acquisition by Roku
Dec 6, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Dataxu retreats from Asia following acquisition by Roku

It is believed that all staff across the adtech firm's Sydney and Singapore offices have been let go.

Roku to acquire Dataxu for US$150 million
Oct 23, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Roku to acquire Dataxu for US$150 million

The OTT provider said the acquisition of an automated media buying solution will help it unlock more advertising investment.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia