rob campbell

R/GA strategy chief Rob Campbell exits in restructure
Jul 13, 2020
Omar Oakes

R/GA strategy chief Rob Campbell exits in restructure

Interpublic agency confirms it has made redundancies amid coronavirus crisis.

Was Groundhog Day a documentary on Chinese advertising strategy?
Sep 11, 2014
Robert Campbell

Was Groundhog Day a documentary on Chinese advertising strategy?

Rob Campbell, regional head of strategy for Wieden+Kennedy, based in Shanghai, explains that there is more to Chinese consumers than aspiration for material status.

Dove's 'Real sketches' film provokes jealousy, controversy
Apr 18, 2013
Staff Reporters

Dove's 'Real sketches' film provokes jealousy, controversy

Unilever's Dove brand has struck a nerve yet again with a video in which women confront the gap between their perceptions of their own appearance and the way others see them, through sketches by a forensic artist.

Everything we know is wrong: 'Grumpy' duo takes on industry myths
Apr 26, 2012
Matthew Miller

Everything we know is wrong: 'Grumpy' duo takes on industry myths

SHANGHAI - Conventional wisdom about television, pre-testing, love of brands, and western models of marketing success came under the rapid-fire but good-natured attack of two regional agency leaders in a spirited presentation today at the Asian Marketing Effectiveness Festival.

Rob Campbell to depart M&C Saatchi's Sunshine for Wieden + Kennedy Shanghai
May 4, 2010
Anita Davis

Rob Campbell to depart M&C Saatchi's Sunshine for Wieden + Kennedy Shanghai

SHANGHAI - Rob Campbell (pictured), the managing partner and brand strategist for M&C Saatchi's brand consultancy Sunshine, has been named Wieden + Kennedy's regional head of planning.

Sony overhauls advertising budget to focus on core products
Nov 19, 2009
David Blecken

Sony overhauls advertising budget to focus on core products

TOKYO - Sony is planning to realign its global advertising budget, worth around US$5 billion, to concentrate on a reduced number of products deemed to have strong potential in an effort to increase its competitiveness.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia