Rob Campbell, a self-professed opinionated sod, is regional head of strategy for Wieden+Kennedy, based in Shanghai.

Was Groundhog Day a documentary on Chinese advertising strategy?
Analysis
Sep 11, 2014
Rob Campbell, regional head of strategy for Wieden+Kennedy, based in Shanghai, explains that there is more to Chinese consumers than aspiration for material status.

Marketing-claim porn
Opinions
Jun 30, 2014
The sins of those in charge of marketing kid and baby products—not to mention those who buy them.

Lucille Ball understands planning better than planners
Opinions
Apr 4, 2014
What a 1950s TV star can teach today's planners.

When planners go bad (or sad), continued
Opinions
Feb 5, 2014
Spotting the hipster planner.

When planners go bad (or sad)
Opinions
Nov 21, 2013
Spotting the potentially dangerous 'intellectual wannabe' planner.

All I really needed to know in adland I learned from my mum
Opinions
Oct 17, 2013
Though she still doesn't seem to quite understand what I really do, my mum gave me the piece of advice that makes the most difference in my work.

