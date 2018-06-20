rexona
Unilever's Samir Singh: Sustainability shouldn't burden consumers with guilt or expense
In his first interview since becoming Unilever's global personal care CMO, he details how the consumer goods giant is evolving hygiene products into wellness products and is embedding sustainability in its brands while facing growing local competition.
Fox Content Labs and Unilever get active in recent campaign
Fox’s content marketing arm, Fox Content Labs, teamed with the consumer goods giant to deliver viewer-centric, short-form content across Fox Sports.
Thai AirAsia reprises calendar-inspired 'Weekdays' campaign
BBDO Bangkok returns to a formula that won two Cannes Lions in 2015.
Rexona, Mindshare, Grab and Google launch 'Movement for movement'
The initiative aims to help people with disabilities get around Jakarta.
Rexona invites Malaysian women to virtual relay race for charity
KUALA LUMPUR – Rexona, Unilever’s deodorant brand, has launched a countrywide activation with a regional campaign theme 'Do: More, aiming to support underprivileged children in Malaysia'.
Rexona tests All Blacks fans’ devotion in new campaign
NEW ZEALAND – Rexona has launched a new campaign, developed by Naked Communications, that gives All Blacks fans a chance to watch the the Rugby World Cup Final rematch from a luxury corporate box—but there's a catch.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins