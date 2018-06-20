rexona

Unilever's Samir Singh: Sustainability shouldn't burden consumers with guilt or expense
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Unilever's Samir Singh: Sustainability shouldn't burden consumers with guilt or expense

In his first interview since becoming Unilever's global personal care CMO, he details how the consumer goods giant is evolving hygiene products into wellness products and is embedding sustainability in its brands while facing growing local competition.

Thai AirAsia reprises calendar-inspired 'Weekdays' campaign
May 10, 2018
Ad Nut

Thai AirAsia reprises calendar-inspired 'Weekdays' campaign

BBDO Bangkok returns to a formula that won two Cannes Lions in 2015.

Rexona, Mindshare, Grab and Google launch 'Movement for movement'
May 10, 2018
Ad Nut

Rexona, Mindshare, Grab and Google launch 'Movement for movement'

The initiative aims to help people with disabilities get around Jakarta.

Rexona invites Malaysian women to virtual relay race for charity
May 22, 2013
Sophie Chen

Rexona invites Malaysian women to virtual relay race for charity

KUALA LUMPUR – Rexona, Unilever’s deodorant brand, has launched a countrywide activation with a regional campaign theme 'Do: More, aiming to support underprivileged children in Malaysia'.

Rexona tests All Blacks fans’ devotion in new campaign
Apr 12, 2013
Staff Reporters

Rexona tests All Blacks fans’ devotion in new campaign

NEW ZEALAND – Rexona has launched a new campaign, developed by Naked Communications, that gives All Blacks fans a chance to watch the the Rugby World Cup Final rematch from a luxury corporate box—but there's a catch.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

1 Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

2 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Shawn Lim and Nikita Mishra join Campaign Asia-Pacific

3 Shawn Lim and Nikita Mishra join Campaign Asia-Pacific

Electric avenues: Emerging channels dominating ad budgets as brands follow the crowd

4 Electric avenues: Emerging channels dominating ad budgets as brands follow the crowd

Adidas bares all and I can’t bear to look

5 Adidas bares all and I can’t bear to look

ASA bans Adidas ads for offensive nudity

6 ASA bans Adidas ads for offensive nudity

S4 Capital axes bonuses and ex-CFO exits as fallout from audit woes continues

7 S4 Capital axes bonuses and ex-CFO exits as fallout from audit woes continues

Moving campaign talks of Alzheimer's as an illness, not just ageing

8 Moving campaign talks of Alzheimer's as an illness, not just ageing

Adidas defends decision to tweet image of bare breasts

9 Adidas bare breast campaign divides audiences

Women Leading Change 2022 shortlist revealed

10 Women Leading Change 2022 shortlist revealed