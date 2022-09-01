Advertising The Work
Dylan Alcott says he's 'not done yet' in Rexona campaign

The film marks Unilever’s first-ever production with 100% disability representation.

Unilever-owned deodorant brand Rexona’s new campaign features 2022 Australian of the Year and sportsman Dylan Alcott to defy expectations of what a ‘mover’ looks like. Alcott is a former wheelchair tennis and basketball champion; in fact, he is only man to complete the tennis Golden Slam in quad singles, winning all four majors and the Paralympics in 2021.

In this ‘Not Done Yet’ campaign, Alcott encourages his fellow countrypeople to overcome the mental and physical barriers that prevent participation in movement by remembering three simple words. The films feature the first Dylan Alcott Foundation grant recipient, junior wheelchair tennis player Jin Woodman, and a range of everyday Australians.

The campaign is based on the insight that one in two Australians believe they don’t move enough, with 59% citing mental or physical barriers as key reasons. Eight in ten, or 81%, said they would move more if those barriers didn’t exist. The study determined misrepresentation and stereotypes breed self-doubt and lack of confidence, with one in four of those surveyed reporting self-consciousness about the way they move.

This campaign marks Unilever’s very first fully inclusive production with disability representation both in front and behind the camera. The campaign launched on August 28 with creative rolling out across BVOD, SVOD, YouTube, social, point of sale, and through a content partnership with Nine.

CREDITS

Unilever
Marketing Director: John McKeon
Senior Marketing Manager: Anna Tracey
Brand Manager: Alysha Arciuli

Bastion
Group Chief Creative Officer: Simon Langley
Senior Copywriter: Andrew Fraser
Senior Art Director:  Aaron Lipson
National Chief Strategy Officer: Angela Morris
Managing Partner: Ana Lynch
Group Client Director: Andrew Henderson
Group Client Director, PR: Nancy McDonald
Client Director, PR: Jack Power
Head of Production: Jacqueline Archer
Agency Producer: Callum Smit

Production Company: Photoplay
Executive Producer: Oliver Lawrance
Executive Producer: Emma Thompson
Director: Michael Gupta
DP: Marden Dean
Casting: Chameleon
Postproduction ARC Edit
Editor: James Ashbolt

Media Agency: PHD
Punesh Han (Business Director) PHD Media
Alysia Engelsen (Investment Director) PHD Media
Greta Mewing (Senior Content Manager) DRUM

