Dentsu Aegis Media partners with Bilibili, Zhihu, Red and Kuaishou
Jun 3, 2020
Carol Huang

Dentsu Aegis Media partners with Bilibili, Zhihu, Red and Kuaishou

Company says its partnerships will help it target specific audiences and unlock the power of younger demographics in China.

British Airways flies three Chinese to London while promoting WeChat presence
Jan 27, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

British Airways flies three Chinese to London while promoting WeChat presence

BEIJING - British Airways (BA) has lured its existing 350,000 Sina Weibo followers to the airline’s newly launched presence on WeChat with three roundtrip tickets between China and London.

Definition of 'cool' in China goes beyond being anti-establishment: TBWA
Jul 8, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Definition of 'cool' in China goes beyond being anti-establishment: TBWA

SHANGHAI - In a new study, TBWA said that while young people still define 'cool’ as being individualistic, the term has taken on more wholesome connotations than the subversive attitude that often characterises the term in Western popular culture.

Samsonite employs Korean charm to introduce casual Red brand in Hong Kong
May 9, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Samsonite employs Korean charm to introduce casual Red brand in Hong Kong

HONG KONG - Samsonite Red, a sub-brand of the luggage-maker, has selected Korean pop-star Song Joong-ki as brand ambassador to capture the attention of local 'fashion-geeks' as part of a long-term push to expand its image and product portfolio beyond suitcases.

Government-backed Chinese Red Cross pays price for credibility crisis
Apr 23, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Government-backed Chinese Red Cross pays price for credibility crisis

SICHUAN - The Red Cross Society of China is still suffering from a credibility crisis, as the public puts its trust in community-led NGOs such as the One Foundation, initiated by movie star Jet Li.

Red Agency appointed by Queensland Rail Travel
Apr 11, 2012
Staff Reporters

Red Agency appointed by Queensland Rail Travel

PR and marketing communications consultancy Red Agency has been appointed by Queensland Rail Travel to roll out communications activities in 2012, with the aim of increasing awareness of the organisation’s unique tourist routes.

