Mindshare hires former Razorfish CEO in new global role
20 hours ago
Arvind Hickman

Industry veteran Michael Karg joins agency's global leadership team.

Former Razorfish head Vincent Digonnet named APAC CEO at MullenLowe Profero
Mar 6, 2017
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Vincent Digonnet says his focus will be accelerating the shift from digital communications to platform building.

Lévy on 2017, Razorfish, succession and his last call
Feb 10, 2017
Emily Tan

During a full-year 2016 earnings call dripping with nostalgia, outgoing Publicis Groupe chairman and chief executive Maurice Lévy predicted a slow first half, followed by a strong second half of 2017.

Does SapientRazorfish herald the eclipse of Publicis brands?
Nov 21, 2016
I-Hsien Sherwood

"Clients increasingly care less about the brand," says Bill Kanarick, chief strategy officer for Publicis.Sapient.

Publicis merges SapientNitro and Razorfish to create SapientRazorfish
Nov 18, 2016
Matthew Chapman

SapientNitro chief executive Alan Wexler will become chief executive at newly formed SapientRazorfish.

Audi technology rescues a T-rex in crisis
Sep 15, 2016
Ad Nut

A dinosaur who's down in the dumps for a very specific reason finds salvation in a new Audi.

