Mindshare hires former Razorfish CEO in new global role
Industry veteran Michael Karg joins agency's global leadership team.
Former Razorfish head Vincent Digonnet named APAC CEO at MullenLowe Profero
Vincent Digonnet says his focus will be accelerating the shift from digital communications to platform building.
Lévy on 2017, Razorfish, succession and his last call
During a full-year 2016 earnings call dripping with nostalgia, outgoing Publicis Groupe chairman and chief executive Maurice Lévy predicted a slow first half, followed by a strong second half of 2017.
Does SapientRazorfish herald the eclipse of Publicis brands?
"Clients increasingly care less about the brand," says Bill Kanarick, chief strategy officer for Publicis.Sapient.
Publicis merges SapientNitro and Razorfish to create SapientRazorfish
SapientNitro chief executive Alan Wexler will become chief executive at newly formed SapientRazorfish.
Audi technology rescues a T-rex in crisis
A dinosaur who's down in the dumps for a very specific reason finds salvation in a new Audi.
