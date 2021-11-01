Advertising News
Arvind Hickman
1 day ago

Mindshare hires former Razorfish CEO in new global role

Industry veteran Michael Karg joins agency's global leadership team.

Michael Karg will report to global chief executive Adam Gerhat
Michael Karg will report to global chief executive Adam Gerhat

WPP’s media network Mindshare has appointed Michael Karg to the new role of global chief operating officer.

Karg, a former global chief executive of Razorfish and Ebiquity, will oversee Mindhshare’s central worldwide team – which has around 400 people – and work with regional CEOs to drive transformation and operational standards across the network.

Mindshare has about 10,000 staff operating in 116 offices across 86 countries. Some of its major clients include Unilever (which it recently retained), Marks & Spencer and Ford.

Karg will report to global chief executive Adam Gerhat and joins the global leadership team.

He has worked in the industry for more than 20 years and held several senior roles at Public Groupe’s Razorfish and Digitas for the majority of his career. His roles have also included international COO and EMEA president of Razorfish and Digitas when the two businesses were previously combined.

At Razorfish , he worked on implementing the business’s global vision, managed senior client relationships, developed “next generation” digital services and led the offshoring technology and ecommerce development teams.

During his time at Digitas, Karg led digital transformation for several US brands, and operations across Europe, Asia and Brazil.

More recently, he was group CEO of marketing and media consultancy Ebiquity, where he “created a focus on digital and consulting skills across the business, introducing offshore development, global standardisation and automation”.

Many media agencies today are grappling with the themes of digital transformation, enhancing operational standards, automation and developing ecommerce offerings.

“Michael’s background and experience gives him an innate ability to fuse progressive transformation agendas to new world operational excellence – for both agency and clients alike – and we’re excited he’ll be helping us apply those skills to accelerate 'Good growth' for our clients,” Gerhart said.

Karg added: “I am honoured and delighted to partner with Adam and the leadership team to enable Mindshare’s next chapter and deliver 'Good growth' for clients globally.

"Media acts as a multiplier for all marketing investment and using Mindshare’s incredible talent gives us the ability to shape the future of media with our clients whilst making a positive impact.”

Source:
Campaign UK

