protest

'An avalanche that can't be controlled': IOC urged to rethink Olympics protest ban
Jun 11, 2020
Arvind Hickman

'An avalanche that can't be controlled': IOC urged to rethink Olympics protest ban

Other sporting bodies have already removed sanctions relating to protests.

HK protest group urges ad industry to strike for five days
Nov 26, 2019
Matthew Miller

HK protest group urges ad industry to strike for five days

Hong Kong Strike group calls on the advertising industry to protest the government by stopping work throughout next week.

Making a statement: when fashion meets protest
Sep 20, 2019
Olivia Parker

Making a statement: when fashion meets protest

When fashion brands co-opt protest to bridge the gap between politics and youth, it can bring people together behind a cause. But not all get it right.

Geography lessons: Brands keep failing an easy China test
Aug 15, 2019
Jingjing Ma

Geography lessons: Brands keep failing an easy China test

As more brands, including Versace, Coach and CK, suffer consumer ire over geographical gaffes in China, analysts say the events underscore the need to get serious about China-centric strategy.

H&M becomes the latest brand involved — unwillingly — in Hong Kong protests
Aug 6, 2019
Staff Reporters

H&M becomes the latest brand involved — unwillingly — in Hong Kong protests

Some Chinese mainland Weibo users are calling for a boycott on the brand after it closed a store on the day of the city's general strike.

Furore over horse race advertising on Sydney Opera House
Oct 9, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Furore over horse race advertising on Sydney Opera House

The Everest Cup is set to be promoted on the building’s iconic sails today, amid fury from the Australian public and talks of protests, extra security and sabotage.

