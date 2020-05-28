promotion

JD.com partners with short-video site ahead of annual promotion
May 28, 2020
Carol Huang

E-commerce platforms gear up for the June promotion period in hopes of rebooting the economy.

Nielsen and JD.com launch price optimisation tool
Apr 1, 2019
Staff

The Online Pricing Optimizer’s forecast uses data on individual order level and its accuracy can exceed 75%.

STB, EDB launch unified brand to market Singapore worldwide
Aug 24, 2017
Faaez Samadi

'Passion Made Possible' launches today, with a raft of marketing and branding assets to promote Singapore to visitors and businesses.

Publicis appoints new Singapore MD
Jan 25, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Joanne Theseira will also continue her role as GM of Nurun.

McDonald’s smallest store pops up in Singapore
Feb 18, 2016
Gabey Goh

The Smallest McDonald’s Store ever opened for business on 17 February to serve 100 customers with free treats and McDonald’s Food Icons X nanoblocks. Customers and nanoblock enthusiasts were in line from 4 am to get their hands on the tiny McDonald’s collectibles before the official launch on 22 February.

Dentsu expands Ted Lim's SEA role to encompass Asia-Pacific
Jun 18, 2015
David Blecken

ASIA-PACIFIC – Dentsu Aegis Network has promoted Ted Lim to the role of chief creative officer for Dentsu Asia-Pacific ex-Japan.

