1 day ago
Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Sweta Mehra, ANZ
The longtime FMCG marketing executive continues to elevate ANZ through digital innovation, purpose-led work and a healthy sprinkling of David Hasselhoff.
Jan 16, 2019
Singtel really likes revamping old songs
Selling Singtel Power in the same way you sold broadband? Meh.
Dec 21, 2017
Creative accused of sexual harassment resigns in Japan
The #MeToo movement has reached Japanese advertising.
Nov 4, 2013
Creative People: The most important resource of all
Campaign Asia’s recent celebration of their 40th Anniversary covering the media and marketing industry was brilliant in reflecting on the leaders, thinkers, and creators who have shaped, influenced, and changed the industry we work in. But there are more accolades to pass around.
