The most beautiful pizzas you will ever see
1 day ago
Robert Sawatzky

INSPIRATION STATION: How a pizzeria in Vietnam teamed up with boutique agency Ki Saigon to create beautifully inspiring (and edible) tributes to world peace.

Pizza Hut, Ikea and a yummy take on pizza
Mar 10, 2020
Ad Nut

Pizza Hut and Ikea have super-sized this Nut's dinner table, in a campaign by Ogilvy Hong Kong that smells invitingly of meatballs.

Domino's 'Ennui Monday': Antidote to failed 'Premium Fridays'
Feb 28, 2017
David Blecken

The Pizza chain pokes fun at a government initiative many are sceptical of.

High-octane pizza delivery showcases toughness for Nissan X-Trail
Dec 2, 2014
Nikki Wicks

TOKYO - A campaign by TBWA\Hakuhodo for Nissan sets out to deliver fresh, hot pizza to any location in the world, no matter how extreme.

DraftFCB Hong Kong boosts creative team with two senior hires
Feb 22, 2011
Benjamin Li

HONG KONG - DraftFCB Hong Kong has beefed up its creative team with the hire of Timothy Chan and Ming Chan as group creative directors. They will come on board in early March.

Pizza Hut's indulgence campaign boosts enjoyment of Cheesy 7 pizza
Oct 26, 2010
Staff Reporters

Pizza Hut has partnered with JWT Singapore to create buzz around its indulgent new Cheesy 7 pizza with the introduction of 'The Guru' on social media.

