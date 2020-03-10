pizza
The most beautiful pizzas you will ever see
INSPIRATION STATION: How a pizzeria in Vietnam teamed up with boutique agency Ki Saigon to create beautifully inspiring (and edible) tributes to world peace.
Pizza Hut, Ikea and a yummy take on pizza
Pizza Hut and Ikea have super-sized this Nut's dinner table, in a campaign by Ogilvy Hong Kong that smells invitingly of meatballs.
Domino's 'Ennui Monday': Antidote to failed 'Premium Fridays'
The Pizza chain pokes fun at a government initiative many are sceptical of.
High-octane pizza delivery showcases toughness for Nissan X-Trail
TOKYO - A campaign by TBWA\Hakuhodo for Nissan sets out to deliver fresh, hot pizza to any location in the world, no matter how extreme.
DraftFCB Hong Kong boosts creative team with two senior hires
HONG KONG - DraftFCB Hong Kong has beefed up its creative team with the hire of Timothy Chan and Ming Chan as group creative directors. They will come on board in early March.
Pizza Hut's indulgence campaign boosts enjoyment of Cheesy 7 pizza
Pizza Hut has partnered with JWT Singapore to create buzz around its indulgent new Cheesy 7 pizza with the introduction of 'The Guru' on social media.
