pampers

P&G notches 20% profit increase on 8% sales growth
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

P&G notches 20% profit increase on 8% sales growth

Home care and grooming segments drive growth, as the consumer goods giant reports a 7% increase in marketing spend in the second quarter of its fiscal year.

Pampering harried parents while silencing baby haters
Feb 1, 2019
Ad Nut

Pampering harried parents while silencing baby haters

A mainland CNY campaign for Pampers includes an impressive number of elements meant to ease the stress of parents traveling with their little ones.

Engagement Meter: Top 5 social posts in personal-care category
Sep 4, 2015
Ranjani Raghupathi

Engagement Meter: Top 5 social posts in personal-care category

The personal-care segment impressed us with innovative content and great social-media engagement. Read on to find out how Pampers, Clear and CloseUp made it to the list.

P&G celebrates mothers’ first birthdays for Pampers
Aug 20, 2014
David Blecken

P&G celebrates mothers’ first birthdays for Pampers

TOKYO – P&G has launched a short documentary for its Pampers brand in Japan that gives recognition to the extreme effort and dedication mothers put into raising a baby in its first year.

Cannes preview: Asia’s best in the Lions’ den
Jun 11, 2014
Emily Tan

Cannes preview: Asia’s best in the Lions’ den

With the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity just around the corner, we look at the top contenders.

P&G and Cancer Fund launch awareness campaign in Hong Kong
Apr 9, 2013
Benjamin Li

P&G and Cancer Fund launch awareness campaign in Hong Kong

Procter & Gamble (P&G), in collaboration with the Hong Kong Cancer Fund, has launched 'P&G 6 Min Protects a Life', a campaign that encourages Hong Kong women to pay closer attention to their health, have regular check-ups and seek early treatment if cancer is diagnosed.

