pampers
P&G notches 20% profit increase on 8% sales growth
Home care and grooming segments drive growth, as the consumer goods giant reports a 7% increase in marketing spend in the second quarter of its fiscal year.
Pampering harried parents while silencing baby haters
A mainland CNY campaign for Pampers includes an impressive number of elements meant to ease the stress of parents traveling with their little ones.
Engagement Meter: Top 5 social posts in personal-care category
The personal-care segment impressed us with innovative content and great social-media engagement. Read on to find out how Pampers, Clear and CloseUp made it to the list.
P&G celebrates mothers’ first birthdays for Pampers
TOKYO – P&G has launched a short documentary for its Pampers brand in Japan that gives recognition to the extreme effort and dedication mothers put into raising a baby in its first year.
Cannes preview: Asia’s best in the Lions’ den
With the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity just around the corner, we look at the top contenders.
P&G and Cancer Fund launch awareness campaign in Hong Kong
Procter & Gamble (P&G), in collaboration with the Hong Kong Cancer Fund, has launched 'P&G 6 Min Protects a Life', a campaign that encourages Hong Kong women to pay closer attention to their health, have regular check-ups and seek early treatment if cancer is diagnosed.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins