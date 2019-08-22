packaging

The world's best packaging design from Asia-Pacific
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

INSPIRATION STATION: China and Japan won big at this year's Pentawards—the world's leading awards for packaging design. Have a look at winning work out of APAC.

Sea change: What FMCG brands are doing about plastic pollution
Aug 22, 2019
Gunjan Prasad

The government in Indonesia is pushing sustainability, and brands are talking about it more than ever. But environmental critics aren't yet impressed.

How a sugarcane-juice brand in Thailand went for 'love (buy) at first sight'
May 2, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

While practical reasons often prevent beverage brands from trying daring packaging concepts, Rai Mai Jon chose a design meant to get attention online.

Dove's body-shaped bottles backfire
May 10, 2017
Kathryn Luttner

The Unilever brand celebrated body diversity with limited edition packaging, but many consumers were insulted, not inspired, by the "Real Beauty" message.

CASE STUDY: Healthy appeal rekindles tomato-juice demand in Japan
Aug 30, 2016
AdverTimes

A marketer from one of Japan’s top Japanese vegetable and fruit juice producers explains how new packaging helped more than triple tomato beverage sales.

Packaging as media in the age of digital printing
Feb 16, 2015
Katie Ewer

Thanks to advances in digital printing, packaging design no longer has to be set in stone. Katie Ewer of JKR takes a look at how brands are using this new flexibility, for better or worse.

