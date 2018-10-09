opera

Outbrain partners with Opera to bring native advertising to browsers
1 day ago
Aleda Stam

Outbrain partners with Opera to bring native advertising to browsers

Using Opera's mobile placements, marketers can reach 285 million consumers worldwide.

Furore over horse race advertising on Sydney Opera House
Oct 9, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Furore over horse race advertising on Sydney Opera House

The Everest Cup is set to be promoted on the building’s iconic sails today, amid fury from the Australian public and talks of protests, extra security and sabotage.

Opera Mediaworks rebrands following namesake browser sale
Dec 13, 2016
Staff Reporters

Opera Mediaworks rebrands following namesake browser sale

Company eyes accelerated APAC growth, after a Chinese consortium acquired its sister unit.

iPhone the top smartphone device in terms of mobile ad ROI: Opera
Jul 23, 2012
Emily Tan

iPhone the top smartphone device in terms of mobile ad ROI: Opera

GLOBAL – In terms of mobile advertising, the iPhone OS comes out on top with an average eCPM (effective cost per thousand impressions) of US$2.85 followed by Android devices at US$2.10, according to a report by Opera software.

Sydney Opera House 'opens doors' with big new video
Jul 26, 2011
David Seidler

Sydney Opera House 'opens doors' with big new video

SYDNEY - The Sydney Opera House has launched a bold new campaign video to highlight the variety of its performances. The five-minute film was produced by Sydney creative agency Three Drunk Monkeys.

OMG China promotes Gloria Li to CEO of trading and accountability
Jul 7, 2011
Benjamin Li

OMG China promotes Gloria Li to CEO of trading and accountability

SHANGHAI - Gloria Li has been promoted to CEO of Omnicom Media Group's (OMG) China's trading and accountability division, known internally as OPera.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

1 Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

Consumers in APAC buy on trust more than anywhere else in the world

2 Consumers in APAC buy on trust more than anywhere else in the world

Nestlé China picks Dentsu for US$300 million media account

3 Nestlé China picks Dentsu for US$300 million media account

Hotstar to launch in Singapore on 1 November

4 Hotstar to launch in Singapore on 1 November

Uber chooses agency for global customer experience projects

5 Uber chooses agency for global customer experience projects

Dentsu lands McDonald's China media buying account

6 Dentsu lands McDonald's China media buying account

Huge wins SK-II global CRM business

7 Huge wins SK-II global CRM business

Nissan’s marketing head on consumer targeting and revising the agency model

8 Nissan’s marketing head on consumer targeting and revising the agency model

WPP to pay annual bonuses despite Covid-19 and cut offices by up to 20%

9 WPP to pay annual bonuses despite Covid-19 and cut offices by up to 20%

Unilever, Mindshare and Goal tout 'world's smartest football pundit'

10 Unilever, Mindshare and Goal tout 'world's smartest football pundit'