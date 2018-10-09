opera
Outbrain partners with Opera to bring native advertising to browsers
Using Opera's mobile placements, marketers can reach 285 million consumers worldwide.
Furore over horse race advertising on Sydney Opera House
The Everest Cup is set to be promoted on the building’s iconic sails today, amid fury from the Australian public and talks of protests, extra security and sabotage.
Opera Mediaworks rebrands following namesake browser sale
Company eyes accelerated APAC growth, after a Chinese consortium acquired its sister unit.
iPhone the top smartphone device in terms of mobile ad ROI: Opera
GLOBAL – In terms of mobile advertising, the iPhone OS comes out on top with an average eCPM (effective cost per thousand impressions) of US$2.85 followed by Android devices at US$2.10, according to a report by Opera software.
Sydney Opera House 'opens doors' with big new video
SYDNEY - The Sydney Opera House has launched a bold new campaign video to highlight the variety of its performances. The five-minute film was produced by Sydney creative agency Three Drunk Monkeys.
OMG China promotes Gloria Li to CEO of trading and accountability
SHANGHAI - Gloria Li has been promoted to CEO of Omnicom Media Group's (OMG) China's trading and accountability division, known internally as OPera.
