NEW DELHI - Sony India has launched a US$11.2 million advertising campaign for its Vaio laptop range in an effort to bolster market share in the tech-hungry subcontinent.
ASIA-PACIFIC - Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube are almost always at the core of any brand's social media strategy - but can campaigns there be measured with any real accuracy? Experts are divided.
TOKYO - Japanese telecommunications operator KDDI Corporation it is set to acquire Tokyo-based mobile ad service provider Nobot.
In anticipation of the Hungry Ghost month across the Chinese diaspora, Campaign Asia-Pacific gets you ready to be freaked out with ten of the scariest TVCs around.
SINGAPORE - Lianhe Zaobao, Singapore’s leading Chinese-language daily newspaper, has appointed Goh Sin Teck as its new editor, effective August 1, 2011.
SINGAPORE - The International Conference on Online Media Measurement (I-COM) has expanded into Asia, appointing former Starcom MediaVest executive director Shashank Tripathi as its vice-chairman in the region.
