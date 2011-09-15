David Seidler

Sony launches US$11.2 million Bollywood campaign for Vaio
The Work
Sep 15, 2011
NEW DELHI - Sony India has launched a US$11.2 million advertising campaign for its Vaio laptop range in an effort to bolster market share in the tech-hungry subcontinent.

What's a 'like' worth? Measuring success for social media campaigns
Digital
Jul 29, 2011
ASIA-PACIFIC - Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube are almost always at the core of any brand's social media strategy - but can campaigns there be measured with any real accuracy? Experts are divided.

Japanese mobile merger makes for big new player
Advertising
Jul 29, 2011
TOKYO - Japanese telecommunications operator KDDI Corporation it is set to acquire Tokyo-based mobile ad service provider Nobot.

Top 10 spooky TVCs for Hungry Ghost month
Advertising
Jul 29, 2011
In anticipation of the Hungry Ghost month across the Chinese diaspora, Campaign Asia-Pacific gets you ready to be freaked out with ten of the scariest TVCs around.

Singapore's Chinese Daily gets a new editor, Goh Sin Teck
Media
Jul 29, 2011
SINGAPORE - Lianhe Zaobao, Singapore’s leading Chinese-language daily newspaper, has appointed Goh Sin Teck as its new editor, effective August 1, 2011.

I-Com forum seeks consensus on audience measurement
Advertising
Jul 28, 2011
SINGAPORE - The International Conference on Online Media Measurement (I-COM) has expanded into Asia, appointing former Starcom MediaVest executive director Shashank Tripathi as its vice-chairman in the region.

