Nick Waters to become new CEO of Ebiquity
Former APAC chief executive of Dentsu Aegis Network to head up the London-based media audit and measurement consultancy starting in July.
DAN loses another senior executive with departure of Nick Waters
There are no plans to fill the vacancy as the former APAC CEO leaves his post as executive chairman for UK and Ireland.
Phil Teeman, Rob Hughes among latest out at DAN
Teeman and Hughes have followed Susana Tsui out of Dentsu Aegis Network's doors, Campaign learns, as the group executes a major leadership restructure in the region. Here we round up all of the changes so far this year.
"It's been a hell of a journey": Nick Waters on exiting Asia
The former APAC CEO of Dentsu Aegis Network sat down with Campaign Asia-Pacific for an exit interview just before leaving for his new London-based role.
Dentsu Aegis announces regional leadership change
Takaki Hibino will take on the regional executive chairman role as Nick Waters leaves the region after nine years at the helm.
