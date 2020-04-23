nick waters

Nick Waters to become new CEO of Ebiquity
Apr 23, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

Nick Waters to become new CEO of Ebiquity

Former APAC chief executive of Dentsu Aegis Network to head up the London-based media audit and measurement consultancy starting in July.

DAN loses another senior executive with departure of Nick Waters
Dec 1, 2019
Ben Bold

DAN loses another senior executive with departure of Nick Waters

There are no plans to fill the vacancy as the former APAC CEO leaves his post as executive chairman for UK and Ireland.

Phil Teeman, Rob Hughes among latest out at DAN
Mar 12, 2019
Olivia Parker

Phil Teeman, Rob Hughes among latest out at DAN

Teeman and Hughes have followed Susana Tsui out of Dentsu Aegis Network's doors, Campaign learns, as the group executes a major leadership restructure in the region. Here we round up all of the changes so far this year.

Mar 1, 2019
Faaez Samadi

"It's been a hell of a journey": Nick Waters on exiting Asia

The former APAC CEO of Dentsu Aegis Network sat down with Campaign Asia-Pacific for an exit interview just before leaving for his new London-based role.

Dentsu Aegis announces regional leadership change
Dec 17, 2018
Matthew Miller

Dentsu Aegis announces regional leadership change

Takaki Hibino will take on the regional executive chairman role as Nick Waters leaves the region after nine years at the helm.

What’s next?
Oct 10, 2018
Nick Waters

What’s next?

Asia-Pacific buying power and tech-friendly markets to lead next-gen global brands.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia