Outbrain partners with Opera to bring native advertising to browsers
Using Opera's mobile placements, marketers can reach 285 million consumers worldwide.
LinkedIn introduces video for Sponsored Content
Finally catching up to informal social-media networks, LinkedIn has launched a video format option within its Sponsored Content unit.
Google takes on Outbrain with native programmatic
Taking the programmatic capabilities of AdSense to battle Outbrain and Oath, Google is now offering native ads with eligible publishers.
Native going native: A brief to fit 1000 countries
More industry consolidation will lead to native advertising success.
Tech wrapup: Sizmek, LinkedIn, AdAsia, CNN Digital and more
A weekly round-up of tech news and announcements.
Plista appoints Serina Tsou to lead APAC operations
WPP-owned native advertising company hires GroupM veteran to lead region and expand to new markets.
