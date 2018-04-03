native advertising

Outbrain partners with Opera to bring native advertising to browsers
1 day ago
Aleda Stam

Using Opera's mobile placements, marketers can reach 285 million consumers worldwide.

LinkedIn introduces video for Sponsored Content
Apr 3, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

Finally catching up to informal social-media networks, LinkedIn has launched a video format option within its Sponsored Content unit.

Google takes on Outbrain with native programmatic
Jul 10, 2017
Babar Khan Javed

Taking the programmatic capabilities of AdSense to battle Outbrain and Oath, Google is now offering native ads with eligible publishers.

Tech wrapup: Sizmek, LinkedIn, AdAsia, CNN Digital and more
Aug 5, 2016
Gabey Goh

A weekly round-up of tech news and announcements.

Plista appoints Serina Tsou to lead APAC operations
May 31, 2016
Gabey Goh

WPP-owned native advertising company hires GroupM veteran to lead region and expand to new markets.

