Mobility innovation in China will challenge traditional auto brands
2 days ago
Bryce Whitwam

SHANGHAI ZHAN PODCAST: China auto industry expert, Bill Russo says the new digital mobility economy in China will be led predominately by local Chinese brands.

Stalling of China's mobility sector calls for big innovation
Aug 22, 2019
Staff Reporters

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Better services, higher prices and greater platform innovation are needed to see profitability increase for ride-hailing and other services, according to Bain.

It’s about building experiences, not just selling cars
Dec 10, 2018
Faaez Samadi

The lead marketer at Inchcape explains why taking your hands off the wheel when it comes to messaging in the automobile market is often the best way to drive highly prized consumer engagement.

Toyota launches mobility campaign
Sep 14, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Asia launch event of global initiative involved a whole host of themes, including mobility, technology and the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Dentsu wants in on driverless cars
Aug 15, 2018
David Blecken

The company does not want to be left behind as mobility innovation opens up new ways to reach consumers.

Year of the mobile? It’s come and gone
Nov 23, 2016
Kristian Barnes

Why is the advertising industry still waiting for the seminal 'Year of the Mobile' to arrive? The answer is because we still are measuring it in “Ye old world” metrics

