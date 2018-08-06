league
2023 APAC agency rankings: Carat surges on China wins
Carat and Starcom make the biggest gains on the media table, while on the creative side Ogilvy cuts into Publicis Groupe's big lead and FCB takes a big leap forward.
Creative pitches driving APAC new business: R3
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Data from the first half of 2018 shows a drop in media new business revenue and growing spending in China.
Bundesliga: Scout APAC fans with data, score with local content
In a highly competitive Asian football fan market, finding new audiences is critical, says the German football league’s international CEO.
NRL returns with celebration of diversity
Ninety-second spot launching the new rugby league season in Australia does a fine job of hitting all the sports ad tropes.
Broadcasters line up live sports programming around Asia-Pacific
ASIA-PACIFIC - While broadcasters bid for ICC rights in Australia, SBS will be airing UEFA Euro 2012 down under. Meanwhile, Star Sports has launched a regional racquet programme, and GMA News in the Philippines will broadcast the ASEAN basketball league.
