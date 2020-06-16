keith weed

Advertising matters. It is time to show people why
Jun 16, 2020
Keith Weed

Advertising matters. It is time to show people why

Brands should be in preparation for recovery. If not, they will suffer all the downsides of the financial crisis and miss out on the rebound as the economy recovers.

Why Keith Weed invested in 'gig CX' platform Limitless
Apr 7, 2020
Simon Gwynn

Why Keith Weed invested in 'gig CX' platform Limitless

'15 years' worth of people have come online in the last 15 days,' he says, noting the casual work model has plenty to offer for brands and consumers alike.

Keith Weed joins WPP board
Sep 19, 2019
Ben Bold

Keith Weed joins WPP board

Weed retired from Unilever in May.

Unilever boss hints that outgoing Keith Weed will be directly replaced
Apr 22, 2019
Ben Bold

Unilever boss hints that outgoing Keith Weed will be directly replaced

FMCG giant's CEO was talking during Q1 results call.

Unilever calls on brands to join pioneering cross-media measurement initiative
Jan 30, 2019
Simon Gwynn

Unilever calls on brands to join pioneering cross-media measurement initiative

Partners include Facebook, Google, Kantar and Nielsen.

Keith Weed retires from Unilever after 35 years
Dec 6, 2018
Gurjit Degun

Keith Weed retires from Unilever after 35 years

Veteran marketer will leave in May 2019.

