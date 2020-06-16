Search
Jun 16, 2020
Advertising matters. It is time to show people why
Brands should be in preparation for recovery. If not, they will suffer all the downsides of the financial crisis and miss out on the rebound as the economy recovers.
Apr 7, 2020
Why Keith Weed invested in 'gig CX' platform Limitless
'15 years' worth of people have come online in the last 15 days,' he says, noting the casual work model has plenty to offer for brands and consumers alike.
Sep 19, 2019
Keith Weed joins WPP board
Weed retired from Unilever in May.
Apr 22, 2019
Unilever boss hints that outgoing Keith Weed will be directly replaced
FMCG giant's CEO was talking during Q1 results call.
Jan 30, 2019
Unilever calls on brands to join pioneering cross-media measurement initiative
Partners include Facebook, Google, Kantar and Nielsen.
Dec 6, 2018
Keith Weed retires from Unilever after 35 years
Veteran marketer will leave in May 2019.
