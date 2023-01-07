j walter thompson

Jeremy Bullmore dies aged 93
Jan 7, 2023
Maisie McCabe

WPP put together an archive to celebrate the former JWT chairman's career last year.

Wunderman Thompson rolls out to New Zealand
May 8, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Heyday founder Luke Pierson will lead the newly merged agency, as JWT MD Simon Lendrum resigns.

What's Paola Antonini's inspiring story doing in this air-con ad?
Apr 30, 2019
Ad Nut

In a campaign by JWT Bangkok, Midea tries to connect its air conditioners to the true story of a Brazilian model who lost a leg in a car accident.

Agency Report Card 2018: J Walter Thompson
The Information
Mar 19, 2019
Staff Reporters

In what turned out to its final year under its venerable name, JWT did better than you might think. See the last grade we'll ever give J Walter Thompson.

JWT makes leadership change in Hong Kong
Nov 29, 2018
Matthew Miller

Matt Parry appointed as MD as CEO Mark Webster continues in chairman role.

JWT London facing claims of discrimination against white, straight, British men
Nov 13, 2018
Jeremy Lee

The men claim they were made redundant days after they expressed concern over comments a colleague made at a conference called Creative Equals.

