Jeremy Bullmore dies aged 93
WPP put together an archive to celebrate the former JWT chairman's career last year.
Wunderman Thompson rolls out to New Zealand
Heyday founder Luke Pierson will lead the newly merged agency, as JWT MD Simon Lendrum resigns.
What's Paola Antonini's inspiring story doing in this air-con ad?
In a campaign by JWT Bangkok, Midea tries to connect its air conditioners to the true story of a Brazilian model who lost a leg in a car accident.
Agency Report Card 2018: J Walter Thompson
In what turned out to its final year under its venerable name, JWT did better than you might think. See the last grade we'll ever give J Walter Thompson.
JWT makes leadership change in Hong Kong
Matt Parry appointed as MD as CEO Mark Webster continues in chairman role.
JWT London facing claims of discrimination against white, straight, British men
The men claim they were made redundant days after they expressed concern over comments a colleague made at a conference called Creative Equals.
