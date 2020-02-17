investigation

Australia launches probe into adtech supply chain
Feb 17, 2020
Staff Reporters

Australia launches probe into adtech supply chain

This investigation will further assess the transparency of digital platforms.

Google and Facebook will obey Australia's laws or leave, says ACCC
Aug 14, 2019
Olivia Parker

Google and Facebook will obey Australia's laws or leave, says ACCC

The chairman of the Australian consumer watchdog says the country will act alone if necessary to regulate the tech giants.

Australian watchdog calls for serious crackdown on Google and Facebook
Jul 26, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Australian watchdog calls for serious crackdown on Google and Facebook

The ACCC’s final report recommends better privacy protections, checks on big tech acquisitions and an inquiry into digital advertising.

Bid-process meddling investigation closed for Omnicom, MDC, Publicis, IPG
Nov 14, 2018
Oliver McAteer

Bid-process meddling investigation closed for Omnicom, MDC, Publicis, IPG

The shops were being probed after independent production companies accused advertising agencies of improper practices.

Martin Sorrell denies using WPP funds to pay sex worker
Jun 11, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Martin Sorrell denies using WPP funds to pay sex worker

Spokesman for former WPP chairman rejects claim made in media report.

WPP staff stunned by 'serious' Sorrell investigation
Apr 5, 2018
Gideon Spanier

WPP staff stunned by 'serious' Sorrell investigation

Most WPP staff were stunned by the news that Sir Martin Sorrell is facing an investigation into his personal conduct and use of company assets.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia