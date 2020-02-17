investigation
Australia launches probe into adtech supply chain
This investigation will further assess the transparency of digital platforms.
Google and Facebook will obey Australia's laws or leave, says ACCC
The chairman of the Australian consumer watchdog says the country will act alone if necessary to regulate the tech giants.
Australian watchdog calls for serious crackdown on Google and Facebook
The ACCC’s final report recommends better privacy protections, checks on big tech acquisitions and an inquiry into digital advertising.
Bid-process meddling investigation closed for Omnicom, MDC, Publicis, IPG
The shops were being probed after independent production companies accused advertising agencies of improper practices.
Martin Sorrell denies using WPP funds to pay sex worker
Spokesman for former WPP chairman rejects claim made in media report.
WPP staff stunned by 'serious' Sorrell investigation
Most WPP staff were stunned by the news that Sir Martin Sorrell is facing an investigation into his personal conduct and use of company assets.
