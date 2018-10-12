international
Manulife consolidates global creative and media with Dentsu
This is the first time the insurer has chosen a single agency network to tell its brand story globally
Oath promotes new international head
Rose Tsou elevated to role from APAC remit.
Alibaba Group chooses MediaCom as overseas media agency
The remit covers strategy and buying for Tmall World, Alibaba Cloud, Dingtalk, Lazada, and Taobao International.
The 11.11 Debrief: Key retail trends driving 2015
Headline numbers for this year’s Single’s Day sales further gild China’s throne as the world's largest e-commerce market. SapientNitro's Florian Pihs explores key trends and how brands can benefit and try to climb into the king's seat themselves through e-commerce in 2015.
Draftfcb's international team solidified after Sebastien Desclée's appointment
SINGAPORE/NEW YORK - On the heels of joining the agency in December 2013, Sebastien Desclée, president of Draftfcb International, has wasted no time in naming his leadership team.
US moderate-tier hotel brand Fairfield makes first Asia entry via India
BANGALORE - American hospitality chain Marriott International has brought its Fairfield hotel brand to Asia with the opening of its Bengaluru property in South India. Nepal and Indonesia are next in the pipeline, while possibilities in China and South Korea are being explored.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins