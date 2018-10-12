international

Manulife consolidates global creative and media with Dentsu
2 days ago
Robert Sawatzky

Manulife consolidates global creative and media with Dentsu

This is the first time the insurer has chosen a single agency network to tell its brand story globally

Oath promotes new international head
Oct 12, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Oath promotes new international head

Rose Tsou elevated to role from APAC remit.

Alibaba Group chooses MediaCom as overseas media agency
Sep 3, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Alibaba Group chooses MediaCom as overseas media agency

The remit covers strategy and buying for Tmall World, Alibaba Cloud, Dingtalk, Lazada, and Taobao International.

The 11.11 Debrief: Key retail trends driving 2015
Nov 27, 2014
Florian Pihs

The 11.11 Debrief: Key retail trends driving 2015

Headline numbers for this year’s Single’s Day sales further gild China’s throne as the world's largest e-commerce market. SapientNitro's Florian Pihs explores key trends and how brands can benefit and try to climb into the king's seat themselves through e-commerce in 2015.

Draftfcb's international team solidified after Sebastien Desclée's appointment
Feb 10, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Draftfcb's international team solidified after Sebastien Desclée's appointment

SINGAPORE/NEW YORK - On the heels of joining the agency in December 2013, Sebastien Desclée, president of Draftfcb International, has wasted no time in naming his leadership team.

US moderate-tier hotel brand Fairfield makes first Asia entry via India
Oct 10, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

US moderate-tier hotel brand Fairfield makes first Asia entry via India

BANGALORE - American hospitality chain Marriott International has brought its Fairfield hotel brand to Asia with the opening of its Bengaluru property in South India. Nepal and Indonesia are next in the pipeline, while possibilities in China and South Korea are being explored.

