infiniti

Case study: How Infiniti built a smart retail showroom in Shenzhen
Jul 2, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

Case study: How Infiniti built a smart retail showroom in Shenzhen

Big data, facial recognition, mixed reality—the makings of a car showroom from the future.

Error sees Audi 'advertising' for Infiniti on WeChat Moments
Nov 15, 2019
Cindy Gu

Error sees Audi 'advertising' for Infiniti on WeChat Moments

This erroneous advertising placement in China cost only 202 renminbi, but became a hot topic on Weibo.

Infiniti puts F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo into a different kind of competition
Aug 29, 2019
Matthew Miller

Infiniti puts F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo into a different kind of competition

A five-minute film in the style of 'The Office' has the Renault F1 Team driver vying to repeat as employee of the month at one of the brand's dealerships.

Infiniti places ambition over odds in its push for growth
Feb 21, 2018
David Blecken

Infiniti places ambition over odds in its push for growth

Still working to define itself in Asia, the Japanese carmaker is betting on social media and aims to combine inspiring human stories with more insight into its own brand DNA.

“HK needs to innovate or we’ll all be dead in five years”
Oct 13, 2017
Olivia Parker

“HK needs to innovate or we’ll all be dead in five years”

The time is ripe for entrepreneurs in Hong Kong to capitalise on the momentum provided by Carrie Lam’s tax breaks, said a panel of retailers hosted by Infiniti.

Infiniti names marketing and PR GM for China
Jan 4, 2017
Staff Reporters

Infiniti names marketing and PR GM for China

Tim Heile joins the Nissan subsidiary's China joint venture, Dongfeng Infiniti, from BMW Japan.

