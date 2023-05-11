The Work
Minnie Wang
1 day ago

Infiniti Motor creates 'once-in-a-blue-moon' kind of hue for new SUV

INSPIRATION STATION: Publicis Q, Infiniti, and Ouchhh Studio play with astral data and generative AI to bring a rare and ethereal hue to life.

Infiniti Motor creates 'once-in-a-blue-moon' kind of hue for new SUV

78.6% of cars are said to be white, black, grey or silver. Infiniti, the luxury arm of Nissan Motor Co., is challenging this norm with a rare colour inspired by the moonbow.

A moonbow is a naturally occurring atmospheric phenomenon triggered when moonlight is refracted through moisture at exactly 42°. Moonbows are so rare that most of humankind will never experience them in their lifetime. This makes Infiniti's new three-row SUV QX60 launch in the Moonbow Blue, a pigment combining shades of blue, grey, lilac and light magenta, incredibly special.

Infiniti teamed up with Ouchhh Studio in Istanbul and agency Publicis Q in Tokyo to embark on ‘Project Moonshot’ and present an immersive design experience bringing the stunning Moonbow Blue to life. 

 
 
 

As Moonbow Blue changes with the light, Ouchhh Studio used astral data from the moon, sun and stars, with data support from international space research organisations, to create generative artworks like the cosmos.

Ferdi Alici from Ouchhh Studio explained,  “We used millions of years of data manifested into one real-time art expedition. Data from the moon informed the colour. Data from the sun casts the light and shadow. For form and motion, we used data that captures how starlight takes billions of years to travel to Earth.”

The generative artworks are now on display in the Infiniti lounge at the brand’s global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan and on the brand’s social channels.

Darren Hester, deputy general manager for Infiniti Global Marketing, said, “Launched on the night of the full moon, this one-of-a-kind experiment is a true testament to  Infiniti ’s drive to continually push boundaries and create unique luxury experiences.”

CREDITS:

Chief Creative Officer: Erick Rosa
Global Creative Director: Nishant Shah
Senior Art Director: Pascal Viout
Senior Copywriter: Edmund Henry
Senior Art Director: Christie Way
Art Director: Sia Nan
Art Director: Lou Cabeza
Head of Content: Rish Gopal
Social Strategist: Elise Meng
Account Director: Sara Mathivanan
Business Director: Jean-Guy Saulou
Account Executive: Eliza Sautter
Producer: Chanakan Metacharunon
Producer: Mizuho Yonemoto
Digital Artist: Ferdi Alici

You've arrived at Inspiration Station, a weekly look at imaginative and artistic work from creators of all kinds across Asia-Pacific. Step off for a minute to recharge your creative batteries and find inspiration for that next big idea of yours further down the track.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

‘A big step back’: Creative leaders fear brands will retreat from LGBT support after Bud Light backlash

1 ‘A big step back’: Creative leaders fear brands will retreat from LGBT support after Bud Light backlash

Eugene Lee promoted to McDonald’s International CMO

2 Eugene Lee promoted to McDonald’s International CMO

How Bud Light’s abandonment of the trans community could influence Pride

3 How Bud Light’s abandonment of the trans community could influence Pride

Valerie Madon joins McCann Worldgroup as SEA chief creative

4 Valerie Madon joins McCann Worldgroup as SEA chief creative

2023 APAC agency rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM take early creative & media leads

5 2023 APAC agency rankings: Publicis Groupe, GroupM take early creative & media leads

Was that toothpaste on the Met Gala carpet? Here’s how Colgate responded

6 Was that toothpaste on the Met Gala carpet? Here’s how Colgate responded

‘Not a formal campaign’: AB InBev distances from Dylan Mulvaney outreach

7 ‘Not a formal campaign’: AB InBev distances from Dylan Mulvaney outreach

MRM's Ronald Ng on the overdue recognition of Asian creativity and embracing AI

8 MRM's Ronald Ng on the overdue recognition of Asian creativity and embracing AI

The CMO's MO: Income's Dhiren Amin on brand culture, sustainability and stand-up comedy

9 The CMO's MO: Income's Dhiren Amin on brand culture, sustainability and stand-up comedy

Empathy and culture: The keys to successful M&A

10 Empathy and culture: The keys to successful M&A

Related Articles

Inspiration Station: Making art from the wreckage of super typhoon Rai
Feb 2, 2023
Nikita Mishra

Inspiration Station: Making art from the wreckage ...

Publicis Groupe CEO Arthur Sadoun: ‘Our transformation is complete’
Apr 21, 2023
Alison Weissbrot

Publicis Groupe CEO Arthur Sadoun: ‘Our transformati...

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Joanna Zhang, Publicis Groupe
Mar 13, 2023
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Joanna Zhang, ...

40 Under 40 2022: Rish Gopal, Beacon Communications
Feb 6, 2023
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2022: Rish Gopal, Beacon Communications

Just Published

Cannes Lions 2023: Jane Lin-Baden, Yang Yeo, Piyush Pandey represent APAC on the Dan Wieden Titanium Lions Jury
1 hour ago
Staff Reporters

Cannes Lions 2023: Jane Lin-Baden, Yang Yeo, Piyush ...

Publicis' APAC CEO, Hakuhodo's creative officer, and Ogilvy's chairman will join a panel of 10 globally renowned advertising executives overseeing this year’s Titanium category.

Agency Report Card 2022: VMLY&R
The Information
2 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2022: VMLY&R

ANZ boosted business and India shone brightly on creative awards. The same success, however, didn’t extend evenly throughout the network.

Elon Musk has found a new CEO to run Twitter
3 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

Elon Musk has found a new CEO to run Twitter

Without announcing a name, the billionaire tweeted, “She will be starting in ~6 weeks!” However, word on the street goes that NBCUniversal’s head of advertising, who appeared in a joint keynote conference with Musk last month, is in the running.

Meta tests generative AI ad tools
4 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Meta tests generative AI ad tools

Social media firm’s new AI Sandbox includes AI-enabled text and image editing tools, which it plans to roll out to its advertising toolkit later this year.