Infiniti Motor Company picks Imre as global PR AOR

The agency won the three-year contract following a competitive RFP process.

Infiniti Motor Company has chosen Imre as its global PR AOR, continuing a decade-long relationship.  

Imre won the three-year, six-figure contract following a competitive RFP process that saw three agency finalists pitch.

The agency is providing corporate and internal communications, product launch strategy and execution and brand tone, voice and visual identity guidance surrounding Infiniti's new products and technology. 

Imre helped Infiniti launch its domestic QX55 earlier this year, helping to orchestrate a virtual media roundtable with Infiniti executives around the globe before kicking off a 10-city media tour in the U.S.

Infiniti's QX60 flagship SUV is set to hit showrooms this fall, and Imre already held several bi-coastal media previews in June with a launch film featuring Kate Hudson. 

"Imre was integral in the designing, planning and execution of the global first drive program for QX60 together with the Infiniti's global communications and marketing teams," said Breanna Buhr, VP of consumer at Imre, who is leading the account. "We will be responsible for sustaining visibility for QX60 in key markets through our storytelling strategy and in the Americas, help the brand reach new media audiences."

An LGBTQ-founded agency, Imre's services include brand strategy, creative, digital marketing, social media, public relations and media, data and analytics.

Earlier this month, the agency hired Bria Rooney as VP of public relations.

Imre’s global revenue increased 10% in 2020 to $36.7 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021

 

