A body-positive model and artist presses brands and marketers on inclusivity
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Ada Yokota has grown up frustrated by the restrictive definitions of body shapes and skin colours and believes marketers should do more to break these shackles.

Twitter reveals 'smart' camera ambitions
Mar 15, 2019
Omar Oakes

Twitter has spent the past year improving how users can interact with, discover and share more content around big events.

How technology is changing stock-image use
Jul 19, 2017
Rick Boost

Getty Images says artifical intelligence, virtual reality, and mobile phones are changing what consumers want to see

Getty Images launches subsidiary dedicated to truth in advertising
Nov 1, 2016
Eleftheria Parpis

Verbatim represents leading photojournalists for commercial work.

6 visual trends to consider when designing creative in 2016
Jan 4, 2016
Adrian Peter Tse

ASIA-PACIFIC - Getty Images has identified six visual trends that are taking shape across the globe and in Asia. This time ‘authenticity’ isn’t one of them.

Customers as contributors as customers
Oct 10, 2013
Rebecca Swift

What role does the creative—once the sole driving force behind brand imagery—play in this new era of consumer generated visual content?

