Super Bowl stinkers: The ads Campaign's global creative council hated
Advertising
Feb 7, 2017
Our team of international creative experts was unimpressed with "gross" toilet humor, "cheesy innuendo" and "heavy-handed clichés."

10 best Super Bowl ads, according to Campaign's global creative council
Advertising
Feb 7, 2017
Our 12 international judges were torn between comedy and politics this year. See their favorite spots and read their reactions.

Judge denies WPP's motion to dismiss Johnson discrimination suit
Advertising
Dec 14, 2016
CEO Gustavo Martinez created "a workplace cut through with hostility," says judge.

Getty Images launches subsidiary dedicated to truth in advertising
Marketing
Nov 1, 2016
Verbatim represents leading photojournalists for commercial work.

Exclusive: APAC work wins more than a third of global Facebook Awards
Advertising
Jun 17, 2016
With new global bracket system in place, APAC campaigns win nine out of the 24 global awards.

Lévy attacks Sorrell's
Advertising
Mar 31, 2016
Publicis CEO sends internal memo to clarify his comments about JWT.

