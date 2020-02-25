huggies

3 days ago
Campaign India Team

Huggies wants parents to get 'faming', not shaming
Feb 25, 2020
Ad Nut

An online film with a 'performance review' setup has a powerful message for parents and those who judge them. Too bad the TVC in this Australia campaign fails to amplify it.

Kimberly-Clark SEA digital Huggies pitch down to three agencies
Oct 14, 2014
Emily Tan

SOUTHEAST ASIA - Kimberly-Clark has narrowed the agencies in the running for its regional digital Huggies account to WPP"s OgilvyOne, Dentsu Aegis Network's Isobar and Omnicom's Tribal DDB.

CASE STUDY: Huggies goes back to Facebook for 'Gold' campaign
Oct 18, 2011
Staff Reporters

Following the previous social media success of the 'Huggies Babies-on-the-go' campaign, Ogilvy & Mather Advertising Hong Kong decided to leverage social media once again to launch a new product, Huggies Gold, primarily engaging those nervous first-time parents and their circles of friends.

CASE STUDY: How Huggies uses social media to engage consumers as a challenger brand in Hong Kong diapers 'battlefield'
Sep 19, 2011
Staff Reporters

Working with Ogilvy & Mather, Huggies used social platforms to build relationships with Hong Kong consumers beyond first-time parents.

Huggies launches first-ever 'social bus' campaign for HK babies
Feb 16, 2011
Benjamin Li

Huggies, a Kimberly-Clark diaper brand in Hong Kong, has engaged with Ogilvy & Mather Advertising and the Ogilvy’s 360 Digital Influence team to launch the first-ever ‘social bus’ campaign in Hong Kong for babies.

