Travel marketing under COVID-19: Is there any point?
Apr 3, 2020
Matthew Keegan

We speak to travel marketers in the region about their approach during this period of no-travel and whether or not it's valuable to continue marketing.

Hotels shouldn’t be how we define them today: Sonia Cheng
May 28, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

A shift in travel trends is indicated by the rise of social clubs and co-working spaces.

Cvent unveils top 50 meeting hotels in APAC
May 27, 2019
Megan Gell

New openings, major renovations and key destinations dominate rankings.

Sands Cotai Central to get 'British-themed' makeover
May 13, 2019
Staff Writer

The Londoner Macau will join the ranks of The Venetian and The Parisian as 'must-see' integrated resorts in the area.

Half of attendees not booking through room block: report
May 8, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

Why are conference attendees shying away from booking through conference organisers?

This hotel in Bangkok reduced their F&B costs by going organic
Apr 30, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

A lesson that making sustainable choices could help your bottom line.

