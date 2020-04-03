hotels
Travel marketing under COVID-19: Is there any point?
We speak to travel marketers in the region about their approach during this period of no-travel and whether or not it's valuable to continue marketing.
Hotels shouldn’t be how we define them today: Sonia Cheng
A shift in travel trends is indicated by the rise of social clubs and co-working spaces.
Cvent unveils top 50 meeting hotels in APAC
New openings, major renovations and key destinations dominate rankings.
Sands Cotai Central to get 'British-themed' makeover
The Londoner Macau will join the ranks of The Venetian and The Parisian as 'must-see' integrated resorts in the area.
Half of attendees not booking through room block: report
Why are conference attendees shying away from booking through conference organisers?
This hotel in Bangkok reduced their F&B costs by going organic
A lesson that making sustainable choices could help your bottom line.
