hktb
Hong Kong Tourism Board under fire for spending US$1.15 million on two-minute video
A New Year's video showing virtual fireworks came with a very real price tag, an HKTB official revealed in a legislative session Monday.
HKTB looks to smaller conventions and groups
Medium and small-sized conventions and incentive groups are part of Hong Kong Tourism Board's growth strategy for 2019.
Peter Lam to leave Hong Kong Tourism Board
Pang Yiu-kai, chairman of Jardine Matheson, is expected to succeed Lam in June.
HKTB and Grey Group champion Hong Kong's Sham Shui Po
While they might not change anyone's lives, Grey Group's new 'Every Bit Local' campaign films for HKTB are a quiet pleasure in a shouty world.
HKTB crowdsources postcard photography in Instagram campaign
Winning photos in contest will be made into postcards and used in future international campaigns.
Why and how HKTB is underwriting a second reality-TV show with Kix
Aiming for the Southeast Asia market, the tourism authority has signed on to follow up 2016's 'Ultimate BROcation', but is reformulating the format of the show.
