Dentsu Aegis Network ANZ replaces top leadership
CEO Henry Tajer and CFO Reg Davidson have been replaced, effective immediately.
Dentsu Aegis appoints ANZ CEO
Henry Tajer returns to the agency side after a brief stint with Amazon.
IPG Mediabrands global CEO Henry Tajer steps down
Chairman Philippe Krakowsky assumes control of holding company's media agency network.
IPG Mediabrands hires APAC CEO from OMG
The company chooses an 18-year Omnicom veteren to fill the head regional role. OMG follows with promotion announcement.
Henry Tajer explains his aggressive start as global CEO at IPG Mediabrands
The Atifa Silk Interview: The new head of IPG Mediabrands shares why he made sweeping organisational changes on his first day on the job, in the midst of the global media review storm.
Key promotions at IPG Mediabrands
IPG Mediabrands announced a string of promotions, boosting its global leadership team and signaling that “a change is in motion” across the network.
