Sustainability and brand success go hand in hand
Jul 9, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

ASIA’S TOP 1000 BRANDS: Many of the brands voted to have the best record on sustainability are also top brands overall. That’s no coincidence, say observers.

Hot plants: Green energy and 'ecosexuality'
Mar 2, 2017
Miriam Rayman

More people are expressing intense love for all things green—sometimes even by speaking directly to plants in an erotic way.

Irish tourism board turns WeChat green for St. Patrick's Day
Mar 17, 2015
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

SHANGHAI - Tourism Ireland's quirky tradition of 'greening' famous buildings and landmarks in recognition of St. Patrick's Day has been extended to WeChat.

Marketers forum: Brands enable consumers to live green
May 19, 2014
Staff Reporters

Corporate responsibility is about much more than an annual donation. We ask Asia-Pacific’s marketers about the importance of using their reach to help consumers live sustainably.

Mode2 launches clean-technology communications service
Jan 21, 2013
Matthew Miller

HONG KONG - Independent strategic communications agency Mode2 is launching a specialised service focusing on growing demand in Asia for PR functions surrounding clean technology and the clean energy sector.

Dentsu humourises product benefits of the healthier Yakult LT
Mar 29, 2012
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

HONG KONG - Dentsu has created a new TVC to promote the low sugar and high fibre features of Yakult's flagship beverage using humour and humanisation.

