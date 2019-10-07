givenchy
How luxury brands celebrated China’s 70th anniversary
Versace, Givenchy, Sephora and Swarovski among those celebrating with special products.
Versace, Coach & Givenchy: Measuring the gravity of the China t-shirt controversy
With heightened political and social tension between Hong Kong and mainland China, luxury brands should pay extra attention to what they say, do, and sell.
Why the China t-shirt controversy is the cultural wakeup call luxury brands needed
A cultural insights expert argues that luxury brands must engage in regular 'cultural pitstops' to avoid errors like those made by Givenchy, Coach and Versace—and that there's no excuse for getting it wrong.
Geography lessons: Brands keep failing an easy China test
As more brands, including Versace, Coach and CK, suffer consumer ire over geographical gaffes in China, analysts say the events underscore the need to get serious about China-centric strategy.
Leon Liu returns to Ruder Finn Beijing as general manager
BEIJING – Public relations agency Ruder Finn has hired Leon Liu (pictured) as the general manager for its Beijing operation.
Ruder Finn to handle Givenchy's PR in China
SHANGHAI - Luxury fashion brand, Givenchy has appointed Ruder Finn as its public relations agency-of-record in China.
