general mills
One-word answers with General Mill's Brad Hiranaga
See what the chief brand officer has to say about the CPG industry today and in the future.
MediaCom Hong Kong promotes Danny Chung to business director, succeeding Eva Lam
HONG KONG - MediaCom has promoted associate director Danny Chung to succeed business director Eva Lam, who resigned last week for personal reasons after working in the company since 2006.
FMCG giant General Mills chooses MediaCom and Leo Burnett in Hong Kong
HONG KONG - General Mills, the world’s third largest food manufacturer, has chosen MediaCom and Leo Burnett as its new agency partners in Hong Kong after its annual agency review in Q1.
Opinion: CMO World Tour interview with Olivier Faujour, General Mills
As part of the CMO World Tour series, Frédéric Colas is the Chief Strategic Officer of Fullsix speaks with Olivier Faujour, President of General Mills in France, Benelux and Italy on digital media's global reach.
MediaCompany Taiwan appoints Noah Chu as new GM
TAIPEI - GroupM's MediaCompany Taiwan has appointed Noah Chu as its new GM, replacing Vivian Yen who resigned this month after three years with the company.
Starcom China opens a new MediaVest office in Shanghai
SHANGHAI - Starcom China has launched a new sister company, MediaVest Shanghai, which officially opened for business in mid-July.
