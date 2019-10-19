general mills

One-word answers with General Mill's Brad Hiranaga
Oct 19, 2019
Lindsay Stein

See what the chief brand officer has to say about the CPG industry today and in the future.

MediaCom Hong Kong promotes Danny Chung to business director, succeeding Eva Lam
Sep 25, 2013
Benjamin Li

HONG KONG - MediaCom has promoted associate director Danny Chung to succeed business director Eva Lam, who resigned last week for personal reasons after working in the company since 2006.

FMCG giant General Mills chooses MediaCom and Leo Burnett in Hong Kong
May 28, 2012
Benjamin Li

HONG KONG - General Mills, the world’s third largest food manufacturer, has chosen MediaCom and Leo Burnett as its new agency partners in Hong Kong after its annual agency review in Q1.

Opinion: CMO World Tour interview with Olivier Faujour, General Mills
Apr 5, 2012
Frédéric Colas

As part of the CMO World Tour series, Frédéric Colas is the Chief Strategic Officer of Fullsix speaks with Olivier Faujour, President of General Mills in France, Benelux and Italy on digital media's global reach.

MediaCompany Taiwan appoints Noah Chu as new GM
Sep 26, 2011
Benjamin Li

TAIPEI - GroupM's MediaCompany Taiwan has appointed Noah Chu as its new GM, replacing Vivian Yen who resigned this month after three years with the company.

Starcom China opens a new MediaVest office in Shanghai
Jul 26, 2011
Benjamin Li

SHANGHAI - Starcom China has launched a new sister company, MediaVest Shanghai, which officially opened for business in mid-July.

