gap

Gap's Alegra O'Hare exits as brand 'redefines CMO role'
Jan 23, 2020
Lindsay Stein

Gap's Alegra O'Hare exits as brand 'redefines CMO role'

The brand's chief executive also stepped down from his role in recent weeks.

CMOs in Asia need to 'speak up', address digital skills gap
Nov 3, 2014
Adrian Peter Tse

CMOs in Asia need to 'speak up', address digital skills gap

ASIA-PACIFIC - According to research from CMO Council, marketers in the Asia-Pacific understand the value of digital, but no country is taking full advantage of the opportunities.

Ong Kien Hoe moves from TBWA to Y&R as group creative director
Sep 24, 2013
Benjamin Li

Ong Kien Hoe moves from TBWA to Y&R as group creative director

SHANGHAI - Malaysian Chinese creative talent Ong Kien Hoe has joined Y&R Shanghai as group creative director, replacing Anam As, who left the agency in the beginning of the summer.

International fashion brands linked to water pollution in Indonesia
Apr 19, 2013
Racheal Lee

International fashion brands linked to water pollution in Indonesia

JAKARTA - International fashion brands have been linked to pollution in the Citarum River in West Java through their business relations with PT Gistex Group––the company behind the polluting facility.

Gap versus Green the Gap: A trademark fight worth fighting?
Mar 27, 2013
Byravee Iyer

Gap versus Green the Gap: A trademark fight worth fighting?

SINGAPORE - For American retailer Gap, suing little-known Indian fair trade eco fashion brand Green the Gap for using the word ‘Gap’ may turn out to be a public-relations blunder.

Hong Kong adspend declined 0.3 per cent in July: admanGo
Sep 4, 2012
Sophie Chen

Hong Kong adspend declined 0.3 per cent in July: admanGo

HONG KONG - Adspend in Hong Kong held steady in July, despite Samsung increasing its adspend 200 per cent and P&G reducing its spend 17 per cent year-on-year (YOY), according to admanGo's latest adspend report.

