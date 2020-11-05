Advertising Marketing News
Diana Bradley
1 day ago

Twitter fail: Gap deletes political hoodie tweet after backlash

What the retailer thought was “a message of unity” was quickly slammed as “tone deaf.”

Twitter fail: Gap deletes political hoodie tweet after backlash

As America waited for the results of the presidential election on Wednesday morning, Gap tweeted what it believed was a message of unity alongside a picture of a blue and red gap sweatshirt.

“The one thing we know, is that together, we can move forward,” Gap tweeted on Tuesday morning.

Gap deleted the post after it was met with immediate mockery and backlash from social media users. Some accused the retailer of being tone deaf. New York Times reporter Sapna Maheshwari tweeted that a Gap spokesperson told her it was not a real hoodie for sale.

Some Twitter users stood up for Gap.

Gap told the Times that it meant well.

“The intention of our social media post, that featured a red and blue hoodie, was to show the power of unity," Gap said in a statement to the newspaper. "It was just too soon for this message. We remain optimistic that our country will come together to drive positive change for all.”

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

1 Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

Consumers in APAC buy on trust more than anywhere else in the world

2 Consumers in APAC buy on trust more than anywhere else in the world

Hotstar to launch in Singapore on 1 November

3 Hotstar to launch in Singapore on 1 November

Uber chooses agency for global customer experience projects

4 Uber chooses agency for global customer experience projects

Nissan’s marketing head on consumer targeting and revising the agency model

5 Nissan’s marketing head on consumer targeting and revising the agency model

Dentsu lands McDonald's China media buying account

6 Dentsu lands McDonald's China media buying account

Nestlé China picks Dentsu for US$300 million media account

7 Nestlé China picks Dentsu for US$300 million media account

Huge wins SK-II global CRM business

8 Huge wins SK-II global CRM business

Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'

9 Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'

WPP to pay annual bonuses despite Covid-19 and cut offices by up to 20%

10 WPP to pay annual bonuses despite Covid-19 and cut offices by up to 20%

Related Articles

The biggest brand fails of 2019
Marketing
Dec 19, 2019
Staff Reporters

The biggest brand fails of 2019

Twitter ad revenue bolstered by return of events
Digital
Oct 30, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

Twitter ad revenue bolstered by return of events

Gap's Alegra O'Hare exits as brand 'redefines CMO role'
Marketing
Jan 23, 2020
Lindsay Stein

Gap's Alegra O'Hare exits as brand 'redefines CMO role'

Twitter tests 'Birdwatch' misinformation reporting tool
Digital
Oct 5, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Twitter tests 'Birdwatch' misinformation reporting tool

Just Published

Campaign Crash Course: Social listening 101
Digital
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: Social listening 101

Social listening is becoming an ever-more crucial tool for brands to track and respond to mentions online. Done correctly, brands can capitalise on surges and mitigate potential disasters. So what are components of an effective social-listening dashboard?

Ant Group IPO uncertainty clouds Alibaba Q2 numbers
Advertising
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Ant Group IPO uncertainty clouds Alibaba Q2 numbers

While pandemic spending boosted topline by 30% for the second quarter, operating profit took a 33% knock due to expenses related to Ant Group.

Portable potties offer an immersive literary experience
Marketing
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Portable potties offer an immersive literary experience

INSPIRATION STATION: People heeding the call of nature also hear the words of classic authors in a set of book-themed portable toilets designed by Geometry Singapore for Storytel.

5G: A realistic look at how it will impact marketing
Advertising
1 day ago
Ron Lee

5G: A realistic look at how it will impact marketing

Though it has been hyped prematurely, the 5G wave is starting to arrive, especially in China. MediaMonks Shanghai's business director and technical director offer a clear-eyed view of the ways it will change digital experiences.