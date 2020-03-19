foundry
Agency Report Card 2019: Spark Foundry
The agency in March 2019 merged with Blue 449 worldwide as it sought to gain economies of scale and it sought to extend this increased heft to Asia too, with mixed results.
WPP creates in-house Unilever partnership
Agency establishes Team Unilever to work in Singapore.
The business case for brands working with startups
Jeremy Basset, global marketing strategy director for Unilever, explains the returns the FMCG giant gains from its startup outreach programme, Foundry.
Unilever fires up its 'Foundry' with three briefs for Asia
The Unilever Foundry, a global initiative to connect Unilever brands with the startup community, has announced three new project briefs with a specific focus on Asia.
Unilever Foundry aims for closer relationship with startups
GLOBAL - Unilever has launched an initiative to foster stronger ties with promising startup companies around the world in a move that it hopes will benefit both its marketing practice and the startup companies themselves.
