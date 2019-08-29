formula 1

Aston Martin Formula One team launches fan engagement platform with Havas
1 day ago
Sara Nelson

It marks the return of the famous Aston Martin name to Grand Prix racing for the first time in more than 60 years.

Infiniti puts F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo into a different kind of competition
Aug 29, 2019
Matthew Miller

A five-minute film in the style of 'The Office' has the Renault F1 Team driver vying to repeat as employee of the month at one of the brand's dealerships.

Waiter, there’s a car on my bus
Jul 31, 2019
Staff Writer

A 3D out-of-home campaign for the Singapore Grand Prix.

What it's like to work on... Singapore Grand Prix
Sep 7, 2018
Surekha Ragavan

What revs the operational engines for the team behind the annual Formula 1 race.

F1 puts fans in wind tunnels for global 'Engineered insanity' campaign
Mar 16, 2018
Ad Nut

Visceral thrills come to the fore in the sport's first-ever global marketing campaign.

Formula One picks Wavemaker and Brainlabs for global media
Jan 23, 2018
Omar Oakes

Former Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone had previously handled media-buying himself.

