1 day ago
Aston Martin Formula One team launches fan engagement platform with Havas
It marks the return of the famous Aston Martin name to Grand Prix racing for the first time in more than 60 years.
Aug 29, 2019
Infiniti puts F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo into a different kind of competition
A five-minute film in the style of 'The Office' has the Renault F1 Team driver vying to repeat as employee of the month at one of the brand's dealerships.
Jul 31, 2019
Waiter, there’s a car on my bus
A 3D out-of-home campaign for the Singapore Grand Prix.
Sep 7, 2018
What it's like to work on... Singapore Grand Prix
What revs the operational engines for the team behind the annual Formula 1 race.
Mar 16, 2018
F1 puts fans in wind tunnels for global 'Engineered insanity' campaign
Visceral thrills come to the fore in the sport's first-ever global marketing campaign.
Jan 23, 2018
Formula One picks Wavemaker and Brainlabs for global media
Former Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone had previously handled media-buying himself.
